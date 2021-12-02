Men and Mental Health: Stigma, Statistics, etc.

I woke up my uncle a few years ago and stood behind my grandmother. She was preparing to bury her eldest son, but if she didn’t know it, her body language might make her think she was waiting for a taxi. My grandmother wasn’t cold. She was a stoic woman who took a fairly calm attitude about death. At one point, the end of that moment was overwhelming and my vision was blurred. When my grandmother heard me-the man-sniffed only once, she swirled around and stared straight into my foggy eyes. She looked astonished as if I had suddenly blown the party horn. “Are you okay?” She asked rhetorically. The regret of her face was obvious.There was clearly any amount of crying No fine. I didn’t know what to say because I didn’t foresee crying when I woke up to land as such a serious etiquette violation. My lacrimal duct joined immediately and started a strike. The lonely tears I was able to squeeze before my grandmother’s intervention shined terribly on my cheeks. My grandmother showed a ruthless smile. “Like,” she said, turning around and heading back to the casket. Think of that moment as an established shot. It summarizes where we are in the gender script, as long as men are taught about emotions. The love between my grandmother and me was intense and self-evident. Still, it did not reduce her fear with a display of the naked human emotions of a grown-up man. In the discussion of nature vs. nurturing, the word nurturing does not mean the role our genes play, but the environmental impact on human development.But training is accurate oppose What happens to men and our ability to feel and express emotions. Of course, this can vary greatly by family, location, and culture, but in many cases Suppress, repress Our feelings rather than developing those healthy consciousnesses.

So where does this leave men moment Do you have mental health? The increasing chorus of public figures has participated in national dialogues on this subject over the past few years. Top athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka By prioritizing mental health over career, we made this summer’s headline.And the long-standing Demi Lovato Frank About the fight against bipolar disorder, “Become a vocalist: raise your voice for mental health.. ” These developments are certainly taboo and lacking. But does this moment extend to men whose mental health remains a major issue? You see, I love Audre Lorde. I locked out (behind)so Bikini kill Reunion tour. So, of course, I’m reluctant to deal with social issues by saying, “Oh, no one thinks about men?” In most cultural conversations, peers are having fun surplus Of broadcast time. However, it is clear that the mixed signal from society about how we think and act is causing a difficult mental health struggle. Depression and suicide Major causes of death For men, we still remain Unlikely Seek more treatment than women. In fact, data from installments National Health Interview Survey Nine percent of the men surveyed experienced daily symptoms of depression and anxiety, but only one in three took these emotional medications and only one in four spoke to a medical professional. rice field. Our relative indifference to our health is not even inherent in our emotional well-being. NS report In the case of the National Center for Health Statistics, it was found that more than one in five men had not met any kind of medical professional for more than a year. Nonetheless, Scott Thomsen, a 30-year-old writer from Los Angeles who suffers from anxiety, believes that men have made significant intrusions.This emotion is echoed Healthline October 2021 Survey Men’s thoughts, feelings and behaviors related to health and wellness. “The biggest thing for me is, to be honest, Mainstreaming language [about mental health]”Thomsen says. “By getting closer to terms like depression and anxiety, I was able to evaluate my mental health more honestly.” The main challenge for Thomsen was to develop a self-awareness of his anxiety. “By recognizing what it is and recognizing it as somewhat normal, I was able to do a better job of treating myself,” he adds. Carlton, a 37-year-old black grocery store manager who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder (and does not want to use his surname) agrees. He recently moved to the neighborhood of Boston, the working class in which he grew up. He remembers suffering from trauma, which was rarely discussed. A moment of mental health affects the lawn of his hometown, which he finds encouraging. “The languages ​​they are currently using are very different,” he says. “Now my friends talk about depression and anxiety. These are the words I haven’t heard when I was young.” Still, the dissemination of practical vocabulary for our internal whims is one thing. However, Thomsen points out that it is not always possible to explain the problem. In the best scenario, mental health may begin to be seen as an intuitive part of an individual’s well-being. “If I feel like I’m not eating well, I’ll go make a salad,” he says. “If I feel like I’m not out, I go to birds, surf, go golf. In my opinion, mental health isn’t there yet.”

Thomsen thinks he was reluctant to deal with him. He admits that adulthood in a wealthy, well-educated family in Newport Beach, California was a blessing in many ways. However, it also had a lot of expectations about how to behave and was not suitable for self-care. “I grew up in a culture where weaknesses, especially those related to mental health, weren’t spoken,” he explains. “You couldn’t be mentally weak. And if you were mentally weak, it wasn’t going to play sports or you weren’t going to match” cool kids ” Meaning that. “ Like me, Thomsen has learned to obscure his sensibilities and make the brave face required by gender norms. Thomsen and I have different racial and economic backgrounds, Moratorium of vulnerability It is a through line. Even those who are overwhelmingly in line with masculine ideals are taught to believe that their masculinity is always at risk or in the red. This is what some experts sayCrisis of silenceAmong men. “so much speaking About mental health You can feel like the cause of your “man card” being revoked.

When men seek treatment, finding the right fit with a therapist can be particularly difficult for people with certain demographics. Dr. Christopher L. Bishop, a Washington, DC-based psychologist specializing in male issues and forensic psychology, says there has never been a shortage of male clients. However black Male clients are underrated, and Bishop believes it’s because there aren’t enough black male therapists (let alone). Black therapist To meet demand (generally). “The need for African-American male clinicians and psychologists is very high,” says Bishop.Theory because black men tend to be treated by other black men Some studies We support this. “It’s a cultural work that doesn’t feel anyone who isn’t in the same cultural background as they can understand,” he says. “It’s also the killing of an African-American man by law enforcement, and it’s the climate we’re in.”

However, there are signs that the tectonics of this problem are slowly changing. NBA star Ben Simmons, who has played for the Philadelphia 76ers for the past five years, hasn’t played on the court yet this season. Not mentally ready Run. His plight is noteworthy as a case in which the mental health of a male athlete who dominates the media situation and the water cooler debate is in the spotlight. Whether or not he knew it, Simmons effectively thwarted the objectification of black male athletes. (When Simone Biles does it, it’s abnormal enough — it received Early anger As it was — but for the famous male athlete, this space claims to be a taboo above another taboo. ) Bishop believes that normalizing mental health conversations in pop culture has a trickle-down effect in at least one way. Today, “Men are not secretive about seeking treatment. I think they were in the past. [that they were more secretive. But now] They say “I need help,” he says. Bishop sees this at all ages, not just adolescents. He says young people in their twenties and professionals are also looking for cures.

If Some social circles If it is considered a hotbed of toxic masculinity, it is not surprising that others may act as an ointment for it. I met my friend Tim Garcia in a close POC punk scene in New York City. When we first noticed him, we were both singing along with a particular Brio to a Fall Out Boy song that was being played at the venue PA between sets. “Through some of my most difficult times, I definitely turned to emo music in particular,” Garcia, who is suffering from transgender depression, told me. “Fall Out Boy’s songs are about how to feel bad masculinity and how to feel’loser’, and they’re pretty good trans anthems because they’re great, organized, and not super tough. I always thought. Man. ” Growing up in a Latino family in Bronx, mental health said, “It wasn’t a conversation to be raised. Even now, if I tell my mother that I’m going to get treatment or medicine, she’ll be sad about it.” Garcia says. “Maybe she failed to have a child with depression.” The 29-year-old computer draftsman and drummer solved the problem himself as a kid. He sought out mental health resources available in his school and used them without shyness. Garcia came out in middle school and immediately started talk therapy. He started taking medicine at a particularly difficult time in college. “Every time I go through a transgender life, there is something that affects me. mental health Negatively, “says Garcia. “From all that I experienced, I couldn’t deny that I was hurt and sick, so I don’t think I wanted to keep getting sick.” LGBTQIA + community members Higher risk For depression and anxiety disorders.And most transgender people 4 times more likely As cisgender people experiencing mental health. Garcia believes that celebrities who talk about mental health “bring some conversation to people’s living rooms,” but he quickly points out that they’re a little late for the party. “”[Bands like] Fall Out Boy recalled to me the thoughts I had about not succeeding in masculinity [long before]”Garcia, who became interested in punk and emo in high school, says. “I think being involved in music subculture from an early age has changed for me.” Punk continues to provide a space where Garcia can be a “failure” of masculinity, he. Is grateful for it.