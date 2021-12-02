Two quilts. One shared sadness

It is also by a local non-profit arts organization talked (Formerly Medicine Wheel Productions) begins observing art-free days, an annual lineup of cultural events between World AIDS Day and World AIDS Day. National Black HIV / AIDS Awareness Day February 7th.

A panel of NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilts for Stephen Lawrence, who died of AIDS in 1988. Courtesy of Luanne Witkowski

This year is the 30th incarnation of SPOKE’s art-free days, but it’s also a different time. The new quilt, which is part of the installation “Touched”, recognizes the combined losses of the last two years and the power that has supported people through it.

“There are actually multiple pandemics here, such as racism, inequality, addiction, gun violence, COVID, and still HIV and AIDS,” said Michael Dowling, Artistic Director of SPOKE. I am. “How do we touch this as people? What do we do with this?”

Lawrence provided a 16 “x 16” square for a new quilt with over 650 fabrics Sampler, Dowling said. The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt mainly features the names of people who died of AIDS, but the message that decorates the new quilt is broader. One patch contains the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number, below which “You can ask a question. Ask for help.” Others are abstract, like sunflower mixed media design. It’s a drawing.

According to Dowling, both quilts stitch together the stories of lost life and respect the love they endure.

“We look at numbers, not people,” Dowling said. “The stories of those individuals are very powerful. They were someone’s son, someone’s mother, someone’s sister, someone’s grandparents. These are the people who made sense in the lives of others.”

Each year, SPOKE holds a Central Art Exhibition on December 1st to honor those who died of AIDS. One year, participants carried thousands of gallons of water into a bucket from the Fort Point Channel to the Cyclorama at the Boston Center for the Arts. SPOKE began recruiting quilt patches last year, but COVID-19 forced organizations to host events online. At the end of this summer, SPOKE began collecting more samplers with a group of internships, staff and volunteers sewing together the samplers.

A new quilt hanging as a canopy From the cyclorama rafters, it appeared next to the panel of the original AIDS Memorial Quilt on Wednesday. The quilt was the background of 24-hour vigilance. From midnight, there was an hourly artistic offering with a variety of performances, including the KAIROS Dance Theater. The quilt will only be on display on December 1st and may be on display again on February 7th, Dowling said. We continue to accept sampler submissions Grow the kilt further.

SPOKE, a non-profit organization, celebrated the organization’s 30th artless day with a 24-hour alert at the Boston Arts Center’s Cyclorama on December 1. Pictured here is part of the original AIDS Memorial Quilt on display at the event. Jonathan Wigs / Gloves Staff

Dowling sees some similarities during the early days Public reaction to HIV and coronavirus. “When COVID actually started to take hold, it was like déjà vu,” he said. “It felt like it was happening again. People are dying because of this that no one can understand.”

For some visitors to the exhibition, the two quilts focused sharply on the sadness of decades ago. Brad Gregory, who worked at the Hospice in Mission Hill during the peak of the AIDS epidemic, sat next to a panel of AIDS Memory Alklit made for his friend Peter Maroon, who died in 1991.

“If you’re going to talk about revived memories, it’s anger,” Gregory said, pointing out the high death toll for both health crises. “We know more. We know how to avoid it. And like the AIDS epidemic, we have these fools leading our country. And now, and now, just for the past four years. “

As part of the 30th installation celebrating Days Without Art, SPOKE, a non-profit organization, was created with a sampler submitted by the public to honor those who touched them during the “multiple pandemics” of the last two years. I have put together a new quilt. Jonathan Wigs / Gloves Staff

Other participants, such as Paula Lawrence’s partner Louane Witkowski, talked about the difference in pain caused by AIDS and COVID-19. “We’ve experienced this before, but it’s not,” she said.

In the late 80’s and early 90’s, Witkowski described his HIV-infected loved one as “taking care of him in the hospital and with him when no one else is there.” In comparison, the loss of COVID-19 during a pandemic was “quick and isolated” because “everyone has to quarantine, people get sick and go to the hospital and never see them again”. “She said.

Despite these differences, Witkowski said that quilts are still a meaningful healing method, united during periods of division, and her “pointing and blame” is a marker of both health crises. He said he believes in providing a way to resist being. The Witkowski sampler is made of surgical masks and other items packaged inside a bubble wrap, symbolizing how to avoid physical contact and seek.

SPOKE’s new quilt sampler made by Luanne Witkowski. He wanted to capture how we avoid and nurture touch. Luanne Witkowski

Witkowski said the new quilt provides people with the opportunity to “take a breath and see others who are taking a breath.” “And find some comfort in it, and find some hope in the fact that we can still be together, even in true deep sorrow.”

Surround the new kilt There are 36 pedestals. Visitors should put items in a wooden box that remind them of their lost loved ones. Last year’s photos, bracelets and dried flowers are still inside.

“It’s important to remember not only how people died, but how they lived,” said Wendier Toson, whose brother died of AIDS in 1990. Helped to sew a new kilt together.

“Touched” praises the dead, Dowling said, but it can also be It makes life comfortable and gives people the opportunity to witness the stories of others and share their stories.

“We still need to see ourselves in relation to others, and when we move away from others, something is lost,” he said. “How many people participated shows a thirst for that connection.”

Dana Garber can be reached at [email protected]