COVID-19: Four new cases in the Peterborough region.Declared outbreak on school bus route-Peter Barra
Peterborough Public Health Reported four new cases of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) There was a new outbreak on bus routes in the city, according to data released Thursday evening.
Of the health unit COVID tracker An update published around 5 pm reshows 42 active cases of COVID-19. This is a reduction from the 45 cases reported in the last two days in the jurisdiction of the Health Units of Peter Barra, Peter Barra County, Hiawatha First Nation and Carblake First Nations.
Other data from the Community Health Unit on Thursday:
- occurrence: Three Actives — An outbreak was declared Thursday on Peter Barra’s Canadian Student Transport Bus Route 627 (details not immediately available). The outbreak was declared Wednesday in two cases at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough (the first case was reported on Monday). The outbreak was declared last Thursday at the Rema Christian School (private school) in Peter Barra, but it is still active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has had 357 cases associated with 62 outbreaks. Since the update on Wednesday, there are 4 more cases.
- Confirmed cumulative cases: 2,036 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Dead (number: 24 — The latest death was reported on October 30th.
- Variations of cases of concern: 1,175 — Two more from Wednesday.The first variant case was reported February 23 And the first Confirmed Delta Variant Case Reported on June 19th.
- Resolved case: 1,970 — 13 cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases account for about 96.5 percent of all cases.
- Close Contact: 334 — Increased from 304 on Wednesday, 237 on Tuesday, and 179 on Monday. People in close contact should be self-quarantined for 14 days from the last contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
- hospitalization: 97 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — another from Monday. Peter Barra Community Health Center Tuesday report Four active COVID-19 hospitalizations — one case from Monday (latest data). Hospitalized cases account for about 4.8% of all cases. Twenty-one cases require an intensive care unit and have not changed since November 23. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitalization in the ICU has accounted for 1.1% of all medical unit cases.
- COVID19 exposure: 74.9 percent (1,525) of all cases within the jurisdiction of the health unit were due to contact with another existing case, 20.5 percent (417) were associated with community expansion, and 3.8 percent (3.8 percent). 78 cases) are related to travel, and 0.8% (16 cases) are of undecided source.
- test: More than 65,500 people have been tested for COVID-19, about one in three residents. It will be 100 more after the update on Wednesday.
- Execution: October 1-8 price Indicted for a total of 4 businesses under Resumption of Ontario law.. Late Friday night, 175 Charlotte St. The White House Nightclub / Restaurant in The White House has been issued a Closure / Section 22 order requesting an “immediate closure” of the facility. On November 21, the company was fined $ 880 for exceeding 25% of its capacity limit.On Thursday, the health unit issued a section 22 order to PB Peterburgers Restaurant At George Street North to comply with regulations or close the business because it did not follow the Ontario COVID-19 protocol.
Trend story
The Health Unit publishes vaccination rate data every Wednesday.You can find the latest data here Global News Peter Barra Articles..
Children aged 5 to 11 can be booked for the COVID-19 vaccine and a third booster dose is available.All appointments must be booked Ontario Online Portal Alternatively, by calling the State Vaccine Reservation Call Center at 1-833-943-3900.
COVID-19: Peter Barra Public Health Offers Online Session to Discuss Vaccines for 5-11 Children
The Health Unit hosts a number of children’s vaccination clinics at several schools in Peterborough County. All clinics are held outside class hours. The clinics are:
- Friday, December 3: Norwood District High School from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Friday, December 10: Apsley Public School from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Friday, December 17: St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Monday, December 20: Millbrook / South Cavan Public School 9 AM-3 PM
- Wednesday, December 29: Lakefield District Public School 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
NS Peter Barra Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District Board of Education As of Thursday 4:30 pm report Eight active cases at schools within the jurisdiction of the Health Unit: In Peterborough, there are two cases each at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School (Outbreak) and St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School, and one at St. Peter Catholic Junior High School and St. Paul Catholic. There are two cases. Elementary schools in Peterborough, Norwood and Lakefield. The school board does not indicate whether the case involves students or staff. All schools remain open.
NS Kawalta Pine Ridge District Board of Education Thursday 11:25 am report Five active cases among schools under the jurisdiction of the Health Unit — a new case at Queen Elizabeth Public School, one case at Adam Scott Intermediate (no change) and three cases at RF Downey Public School (starting Wednesday) Another case) — All Peterborough Schools remain open. The school board handles 23 other cases at 11 other schools outside the jurisdiction of the health unit. The school board does not indicate whether the case involves students or staff.
Trent University report As of Thursday afternoon, there are no active cases on the Peterbara and Durham campuses. The university reports that 96% of students and 97% of employees are fully vaccinated, and 0% of students and 0% of staff are partially vaccinated.
Fleming University No cases have been reported on the Peter Barra campus. The university will resume face-to-face classes and services in January 2022.
All tests and medical evaluations of COVID-19 at Peterborough are now available. Peterborough Regional Health Center 1 Hospital Doctor’s Evaluation Center.
Many Peter Barra and local pharmacies offer vaccinations to qualified recipients. Reservations are required and you can call each pharmacy or Ontario Government Website..
