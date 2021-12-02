Health
The Cancer Association’s Prostate Cancer Screening Stance Labeled “Dangerous”
Robert Kitchen / Staff
Silver Eye Communications director and former agricultural heavyweight Connor English was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2019.
When Connor English turned 50, he, like many men, turned to his doctor for a guarantee of health. He talked about getting a PSA test, a regular blood test that helps detect prostate cancer.
But he had no family history-or so he thought-and he had no symptoms, so the test wasn’t done for another four years. At that point, the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.
English calls on the Cancer Society to change its attitude towards PSA testing. Encourage asymptomatic men Citing the risks of unnecessary treatment, “weigh the potential strengths and weaknesses of PSA testing and treatment before deciding whether to continue.”
The English plea is upheld by the Prostate Cancer Foundation, which states that its stance is “dangerous” and outdated. More than 650 men die from this type of cancer each year in New Zealand.
read more:
* Face a Deadly Diagnosis: A Man Navigating Prostate Cancer
* Call for Prostate Cancer Screening to Save Life and Increase Equality for Maori Men
* Cancer screening seems to be struggling to make up for the ground lost during the Covid-19 blockade
* A dying man says he should have been tested for prostate cancer before
thing
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.
“The GP should not check for prostate cancer in men unless they have symptoms. Feeling at risk, men are diagnosed late, have fewer options, and are more likely to get results. Unless you are, be poor, “said Peter Dickens, CEO of the Foundation.
English emphasized that he was not hostile to his GP, but wondered if his prostate had been previously checked could have avoided invasive surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.
Dickens and the Foundation Support the petition In a centrally funded, risk-based, equitable prostate cancer testing regime, men with higher levels of prostate-specific antigens are more closely monitored.
There are three regular cancer screening programs in New Zealand: breast cancer, bowel cancer and cervical cancer.
The Cancer Society has listed the risk of false positives that can cause anxiety and overtreatment as “harmful to PSA testing.”
“For screening tests to be effective, we need to be able to identify the disease early enough and influence its cancer death,” said Kate Gregory, director of health care and oncologist in society. The doctor said.
It’s unclear if the screened men lived longer, so no country in the world has a PSA screening program, she said.
Since the arrival of PSA tests in the early 90’s, the diagnosis of prostate cancer has nearly tripled. But mortality remains stagnantAccording to Ross Lawrenson, a professor of artificial health at the University of Waikato.
In a recent webinar hosted by the Cancer Society, Laurenson states that 500,000 PSA tests are performed each year, 80% of which are asymptomatic men.
He did not recommend an organized prostate cancer screening program at Aotearoa.
Gregory said the evidence needs compelling changes for society to change its position, such as international randomized controlled trials and trials that have shown to be more effective than PSA trials. rice field.
The English language is well understood that PSA testing is not complete, but it should provide a baseline for further testing, the Prostate Cancer Foundation agreed.
“It can kill people unnecessarily quickly just because they don’t have a simple blood test,” the English said.
“Everyone agrees that the sooner cancer is found and treated, the better the clinical outcome.”
English later said that he learned that two relatives had prostate cancer and that others would board the same ship unaware of the family’s history.
“If people can talk about PSA testing for prostate cancer around BBQ and as a result one broke can get a PSA test and live longer, that’s very satisfying for all of us. “
English remains in his prostate cancer hormone therapy and surveillance.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/127164018/cancer-societys-prostate-cancer-screening-stance-labelled-fraught-with-danger
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]