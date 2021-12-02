The Cancer Association’s Prostate Cancer Screening Stance Labeled “Dangerous”

Silver Eye Communications director and former agricultural heavyweight Connor English was diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2019.

When Connor English turned 50, he, like many men, turned to his doctor for a guarantee of health. He talked about getting a PSA test, a regular blood test that helps detect prostate cancer.

But he had no family history-or so he thought-and he had no symptoms, so the test wasn’t done for another four years. At that point, the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.

English calls on the Cancer Society to change its attitude towards PSA testing. Encourage asymptomatic men Citing the risks of unnecessary treatment, “weigh the potential strengths and weaknesses of PSA testing and treatment before deciding whether to continue.”

The English plea is upheld by the Prostate Cancer Foundation, which states that its stance is “dangerous” and outdated. More than 650 men die from this type of cancer each year in New Zealand.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men.

“The GP should not check for prostate cancer in men unless they have symptoms. Feeling at risk, men are diagnosed late, have fewer options, and are more likely to get results. Unless you are, be poor, “said Peter Dickens, CEO of the Foundation.

English emphasized that he was not hostile to his GP, but wondered if his prostate had been previously checked could have avoided invasive surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

Dickens and the Foundation Support the petition In a centrally funded, risk-based, equitable prostate cancer testing regime, men with higher levels of prostate-specific antigens are more closely monitored.

supply Peter Dickens, Chief Executive Officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ, supports the call for a prostate cancer screening program in New Zealand.

There are three regular cancer screening programs in New Zealand: breast cancer, bowel cancer and cervical cancer.

The Cancer Society has listed the risk of false positives that can cause anxiety and overtreatment as “harmful to PSA testing.”

“For screening tests to be effective, we need to be able to identify the disease early enough and influence its cancer death,” said Kate Gregory, director of health care and oncologist in society. The doctor said.

It’s unclear if the screened men lived longer, so no country in the world has a PSA screening program, she said.

BRADEN FASTIER / Staff Kate Gregory, medical director of the Cancer Society, says that changing the position in PSA testing requires a compelling change in science. (File photo)

Since the arrival of PSA tests in the early 90’s, the diagnosis of prostate cancer has nearly tripled. But mortality remains stagnantAccording to Ross Lawrenson, a professor of artificial health at the University of Waikato.

In a recent webinar hosted by the Cancer Society, Laurenson states that 500,000 PSA tests are performed each year, 80% of which are asymptomatic men.

He did not recommend an organized prostate cancer screening program at Aotearoa.

Robert Kitchen / Staff Connor English wants the Cancer Society to change its attitude towards PSA testing, a blood test used to help detect prostate cancer.

Gregory said the evidence needs compelling changes for society to change its position, such as international randomized controlled trials and trials that have shown to be more effective than PSA trials. rice field.

The English language is well understood that PSA testing is not complete, but it should provide a baseline for further testing, the Prostate Cancer Foundation agreed.

“It can kill people unnecessarily quickly just because they don’t have a simple blood test,” the English said.

“Everyone agrees that the sooner cancer is found and treated, the better the clinical outcome.”

English later said that he learned that two relatives had prostate cancer and that others would board the same ship unaware of the family’s history.

“If people can talk about PSA testing for prostate cancer around BBQ and as a result one broke can get a PSA test and live longer, that’s very satisfying for all of us. “

English remains in his prostate cancer hormone therapy and surveillance.