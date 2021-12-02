Ohio peaks in new COVID-19 cases, number of hospitalizations





Ohio reported more than 9,100 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest level since September. In addition, the state reported 3,916 hospitalizations. The last increase in hospitalization was on January 12, the peak of last winter. Much of the burden of new hospitalization lies in northeastern Ohio. The number of cases and the number of hospitalizations are Omicron variant Follow that path to people all over the world. Again, Ohio health officials have begged people to get vaccinated. “Vaccination is a way to help people,” said Dr. Andy Thomas of The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, “to reduce hospitalization and cases.” In Ohio, 58% of people over the age of 5 have received at least one shot so far. On the other hand, 15.5% of COVID tests are positive, and the percentage is increasing. One month ago, the positive rate was 9.5%. Health officials did not give a clear explanation as to why the number of cases was increasing, but pointed out many factors. For one thing, the holiday season has already begun, so more people are gathering. Moreover, as winter comes, more people are flocking indoors. Now, thanks to advance planning, hospitals are moving patients to each other and capacity was not an issue. But things could change if hospitalizations continue to increase until January, Thomas said. In addition to being vaccinated, health officials have asked Ohio people to test for signs of COVID-19 that may be difficult to distinguish from influenza as the flu season arrives. .. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of health at Ohio, said rapid home examinations are widely available. If the home test is positive and you may be exposed to the Omicron variant, health officials advise you to also have a PCR test for confirmation. Titus Wu is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, serving the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal, and 18 other relevant news organizations throughout Ohio.

