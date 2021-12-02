Get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster





Increased activity of influenza “influenza” has been detected nationwide in recent weeks, and Campus Health has already diagnosed many cases this semester. The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated every year. This year, getting a flu shot will be even more important. Vaccination against influenza in addition to COVID-19 reduces the overall burden of respiratory illness, as both influenza and COVID-19 are prevalent in our community this fall and winter. , Helps save medical resources. Now is a great time to get vaccinated before leaving campus for winter vacation and meeting friends and family. Being aware of the symptoms and staying at home helps prevent the spread of the flu on campus. Influenza spreads by coughing, sneezing, or touching an infected surface. People with the flu can get infected one day before symptoms and up to seven days after getting sick. For more information, flu.unc.edu.. This year, the university is partnering again Alana Foundation Track campus participation in national university contests. Anyone vaccinated at an on-campus pharmacy or flu clinic can count vaccines at UNC Chapel Hill. COVID-19 booster recommended

Now is also a great time to get a COVID-19 booster. The CDC announced this week that it recommends that all adults over the age of 18 get a booster to increase protection against COVID-19. You are eligible for a booster if:

• You are over 18 years old

• Received a second / final dose of Pfizer or Modana vaccine more than 6 months ago, or

• I was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson more than 2 months ago. Influenza vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination and booster immunization are available on a walk-in basis. Campus Health Pharmacy Student store pharmacy for faculty and students. No reservation required. Please bring your insurance card (Medicare plans are not accepted). If you have received a COVID-19 booster, please bring your COVID-19 vaccination card. Vaccinations will be provided at both pharmacies Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Local off-campus vaccination clinics are located at: Vaccine.gov..

