Health
COVID-19 Q & A: How does mask duty affect school outbreaks? Where can I get boosters?
Each week, MLive’s public health team seeks to provide answers to a small number of readers’ questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Questions in the last few weeks have been related to breastfeeding Vaccinated mother, NS Effectiveness of innate immunity, And about Gathering with unvaccinated people Family on vacation.
Below are some of the questions MLive received this week. If you have any COVID related inquiries, [email protected].. Your question may be addressed in future Q & A segments, along with answers based on findings from local, federal and global health authorities and research.
Q: How do seniors living in southwestern Michigan get COVID-19 booster shots?
Booster shots, such as primary vaccines, are available in many provider types, including community health departments, pharmacies, clinics, health centers, hospitals, home care providers, and long-term care facilities. There are more than 4,100 registered providers across the state, including more than 1,500 in the Metro Detroit area.
One option to find the nearest provider is the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm or weekends between 10 am and 2 pm Is to call. Follow the prompts and press 1 to see information about the vaccine, then press 2 to find the nearest location and schedule your appointment.
There is also an online vaccine finder Vaccine.gov Here you can enter the zip code, search scope, and the type of vaccine you are looking for. The search will list the results starting from the nearest location, provide you with a phone number and website, and schedule your booking.
Q: How was the hospitalization and death comparison between vaccinated and unvaccinated people since the new Delta variant? Has hospitalization and mortality in vaccinated people increased significantly with the new Delta variant?
The first known case of COVID-19 in Michigan with a delta mutation was reported in June. By late July, it had become the predominant strain in the state, accounting for 99% of the analyzed coronavirus-positive specimens towards August.
Vaccinated individuals accounted for 13% of deaths from COVID-19 in May and 20% in June. Since then, it has accounted for 23% to 28% every month, including 24% in October, according to state health department data. On the other hand, unvaccinated residents account for the majority of COVID-19 deaths.
Similarly, vaccinated individuals accounted for 11% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in May and 24% in June. Since then, it has accounted for 22% to 28% every month, including 28% in October.
In addition to the number, the health authorities provide Important context About the vaccinated people they see, about the severe cases of COVID-19. They are much older individuals, usually known to have a weak immune system, and usually have multiple underlying health conditions that increase the risk of serious illness.
Doctors also say that it makes sense to have more breakthrough cases as a larger proportion of the population is vaccinated. However, in general, vaccinated people are significantly less likely to experience severe COVID-19 than unvaccinated people.
Q: Q: 93 new outbreaks How many schools had a mask man date reported at school last week?
Unfortunately, no state has expanded the breakdown of outbreaks based on schools with and without Maskman dates. However, the University of Michigan is analyzing case rates within state schools to better understand school district differences based on masking policies.
When the 2021-22 academic year began, schools without mask policies had a significantly higher case rate per 100,000 residents compared to school districts that required masks. By October 1, schools with policy reported 54 cases per 100,000 students, while schools without mask requirements reported 88 cases per 100,000 students.
Over time, the gap has narrowed, but there are still many cases in schools that do not require masks. As of November 1, 79 cases per 100,000 students were seen in schools that required masks, while 92 cases were seen per 100,000 students in schools without mask policies. I did.
One epidemiologist said it would be expected as community infections increased. This is probably because the virus is not only transmitted at school. Those students take the virus back to their families and to their colleagues. Due to the surge in community case rates, health officials knew that school case rates would also skyrocket, regardless of masking policies.
That doesn’t mean that masking needs to be abolished. Masks still help reduce the spread of the coronavirus by catching large respiratory droplets that carry large amounts of virus and reducing the distance they can travel.
Qualified residents can visit Michigan to find a vaccine near you COVID-19 vaccine website Or go to VaccineFinder.org.. Shots are available through healthcare systems, pharmacies, health departments, clinics, and other registered providers.
If you have a COVID-19 question you would like to answer, [email protected] Will be considered in future MLive reports.
Details of MLive:
711 people infected with 93 new coronavirus outbreaks in schools in Michigan
The proceedings against the revoked COVID quarantine order are “unfounded,” health agency and school district officials say.
FDA advisors narrowly recommend Merck’s COVID-19 pills for approval
Yes, even healthy young adults need to get a COVID-19 booster and answer other questions
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2021/12/covid-19-qa-how-are-mask-mandates-affecting-school-outbreaks-where-can-i-get-a-booster.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]