Wilson: An important focus on mental health on the future path of the University of Iowa

UI President Barbara Wilson will meet with community members at the Iowa State Board of Directors on June 3 at the Center for Advancement to Levitt University in Iowa City. (Gazette)

Iowa City — Supporting mental health and student well-being, among several key areas that the University of Iowa is focusing on for the future facing old and new challenges, President Barbara Wilson of the University of Iowa is a community I told a group of members Thursday.

“Recently, we’ve done some great things with a new focus on mental health,” Wilson told The Rotary Club at noon in Iowa City. “We are hiring more mental health professionals, but frankly, we can’t hire enough to keep up with the load.”

UI has added eight mental health professionals to its counseling service by setting a new $ 24 annual student fee. There are currently 38 staff members, including 3 psychology internships and 6 apprentices. UI counseling this fall will provide virtual and face-to-face support. Group and individual therapy; Relationship and couple counseling. Especially telephone consultation.

The UI includes counselors in some residential spaces, athletics, and some universities on campus.And Wilson reported Thursday that the UI was recently implemented. Phone-Text Chat Crisis and Support Line..

Contact the University of Iowa Support and Crisis Line Phone or text message: 844-461-5420 Online chat including anonymous: mentalhealth.uiowa.edu/ui-support-and-crisis-line

“The great news is that it’s available all day long,” she said. “Students suffering from mental health may not do it at 8am. They don’t do it at noon. Often at 2am or on weekends. With all the services we offer. You need to be ready to help them. “

In hopes of staying ahead of emergencies, UI told lawmakers to use $ 1.7 million of the $ 4 million requested budget increase to maintain and hire mental health staff, Wilson said. rice field.

“The more preventative we can do, the less we can prevent the crisis that follows,” she said. “Our goal is to have mental health counselors and professionals at every university and embed them near where the students are.”

In a discussion Thursday, UI Hunter Auditorium Executive Director Chuck Swanson also mentioned the importance of staff mental health. Wilson focuses on this issue and appreciates the thank-you message sent since he took office as President of the 22nd UI in July.

“The better we feel about each other and ourselves, the better we will be for our students,” Swanson said. “So, as a staff member, thank you for thinking about it.”

A national college health assessment survey of UI undergraduates in the middle of a spring grade affected by the pandemic that forces most UI classes online found that 34% of students were diagnosed with anxiety and 27 were diagnosed with depression. It was done.

Nearly 79% of respondents reported moderate or high stress levels last year, and 93% said at least one was difficult or difficult. The average undergraduate student has reported about 5 stressors in the last 12 months.

The number one stressor was procrastination — 76 percent identified it that way. Nearly 57% list their personal appearance as a stressor. 53 percent said scholars. And 39% said they were stressed about the health of others.

In 2019, 18% of respondents cited the health of others as stress. And that issue wasn’t on the list in 2017.

In a new survey, 11% of respondents said they attempted suicide last year, and 2% said they attempted suicide. In 2017, these percentages were 6% and 1%, respectively.

The number of individual consultations for UI Student Wellness has been increasing in recent years, reaching 3,250 in 2019-2020. This mainly includes 2,830 face-to-face consultations. That number dropped to 1,921 last year, worried about face-to-face interactions.

Of the consultations last year, only 79 were met in person, effectively 1,818. According to the 2020 and 2021 UI Student Wellness Reports, the majority of individual consultations are related to drugs and alcohol. However, most online consultations last year involved anxiety and depression.

In the latest UI Faculty Health Assessment section that specifically addressed COVID-19, 25% of respondents said their loved ones were long-term affected by the illness, and 11% said their loved ones died of the illness. Said.

During Thursday’s meeting, community members asked why the UI should pay more attention to mental health. Wilson said he has a personal belief in the mental health needs of the community while being incorporated into the campus’s strategic plan.

“I don’t think you can be a leader today and ignore the challenges we face when it comes to mental health,” she said. “And they’re really pre-pandemic. According to national statistics before the pandemic, 30% of college students enter college with depression, anxiety, or other mental health problems. The pandemic has surged to 80% nationwide, she said.

“Now, during the pandemic, more people are saying,’I’m worried, I’m depressed, I don’t know what the future is,'” Wilson said. “So it gave us a window and an opportunity to shed more light on mental health and wellness.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; [email protected]