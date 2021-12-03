Physicians report numerous COVID cases, primarily among unvaccinated individuals





Each week, the Good Health team talks with doctors and hospitals around Metro Detroit to find out what’s happening. There was a shift from other illnesses this week. Throughout Metro Detroit, doctors have seen numerous COVID cases. Mainly in unvaccinated. One doctor called the situation “crazy,” and others specifically stated that false information about vaccines and viruses was causing serious harm to patients. read: Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization hits record highs Wayne County COVID is at the top of the list of adults. Children’s hospitals also have many cases of COVID in their children. Most are not severe, but some are. They are also treating more flu, but fewer children with RSV. Influenza has been reported in an increasing number of patients at the Wayne County Minute Clinic, in addition to upper respiratory tract infections and sore throat. advertisement Oakland County Beaumont Dr. Jason Talbert reports “lots” of COVID and influenza. The Clarkston Medical Group also reported a large amount of COVID and influenza. The CVS Minute Clinic reports an increase in influenza cases, coughs, colds and ear infections. Washtenaw County Michigan Medicine reports many COVIDs and an increase in children seen with MIS-C. That is the post-COVID inflammatory syndrome. Influenza is also on the rise. The Ministry of Health said the outbreak of students at the University of Michigan has slowed, but influenza cases are now increasing across the county. Upper respiratory tract infections and RSV conclude the list. Monroe County Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital said the biggest problem was COVID. We also treat a variety of respiratory illnesses, colds, sinusitis and bronchitis. So is the doctor of Promedica Monroe Family Medicine. Macomb County McLaren Macomb’s physicians have reported numerous COVID cases, primarily in unvaccinated patients. They reported “a shocking number of cases leading to serious illness.” advertisement The Macomb County Minute Clinic has also reported an increasing number of COVID cases. Coughs and colds, streptococcal pharyngitis, sore throat, and ear infections are also seen. more: Health heading

