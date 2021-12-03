Health
One death and 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Waterloo region on Thursday
One new COVID-related death was reported in the Waterloo region on Thursday, and 31 new cases were reported.
The death of a man in his 60s brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the community to 308.
There were 239 active cases. There were also 11 COVID-19 infected people in three hospitals in the area. There were also 6 people in the intensive care unit. According to the area, people in the ICU may no longer be infected with the virus, but they need continuous care.
10 outbreaks
There were 10 active outbreaks in the area.
The latest was declared Thursday afternoon in a cohort of Leicester B. Pearson Public Schools in Waterloo. At least two cases are related to its occurrence.
There were three other outbreaks at school.
- Kitchener’s South Ridge Public School. There are four cases.
- Air’s Cedar Creek Public School and two cases.
- There are 20 cases in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School. The school is currently banned from face-to-face learning, and the school board says it expects students to be able to return to the classroom on December 6.
Other occurrences are as follows:
- A construction site with three cases.
- A retail store with three cases.
- Chiropractic office with 3 cases.
- Transportation workplace with three cases.
- Jacob Hesperer Child Care Riverside and two cases.
- A manufacturing workplace with two cases.
The vaccination dashboard in the region shows that 75% of the total population in the region has been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last month, children aged 5 to 11 were vaccinated, and the area began vaccination on Friday. At the time of the Thursday update, 16 percent of children in that age group were receiving the first dose of the vaccine. On the other hand, 81% of children aged 12 to 17 years receive two doses.
Children under the age of 4 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/waterloo-region-covid-19-update-december-2-1.6271207
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
