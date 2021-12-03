Talking about money to quit smoking during pregnancy

Cold cash has proven to be an effective incentive for pregnant French women to quit smoking during pregnancy, randomized trials have shown.

The group that received compensation for confirming smoking cessation doubled the smoking cessation rate compared to the control group that was paid for the visit to the clinic rather than the actual smoking cessation (16% vs. 7%; OR 2.45, 95% CI 1.34-4.49), reported by Ivan Berlin, MD, PhD, and colleagues at Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière-Sorbonne Université in Paris.

Groups paid for abstinence may receive € 520 (about $ 600).The maximum payment for control participants was 120 euros (about $ 140), the group explained. of BMJ..

Other factors related to the strength of the participants’ smoking habits also decreased in the group paid to maintain abstinence. These included assessments of time to resumption of smoking and participants’ craving for tobacco.

Perhaps more importantly, financial incentives benefited the participants’ babies and appeared to have a lower risk of poor neonatal outcomes (2% in the intervention group, 9% in the control group). NS= 0.003).

NS accompanying BMJ editorial “There is increasing evidence that it is appropriate to start including incentives as part of standard practices to support smoking cessation during pregnancy,” said three researchers in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. , Praised this study.

How it works in the United States is another matter. In addition to parents and babies, the main beneficiaries of improving maternal and newborn health are their medical payers, namely private and public insurance companies. Theoretically, you can reduce or waive premiums for pregnant smokers. It’s unclear if it will be as useful as direct cash payments, a whole new model for insurers.

Dubbed FISCP, trial We randomized 460 pregnant smokers 1: 1 on each of the two arms. Participants reported smoking at least 5 regular cigarettes (or 3 self-rolled cigarettes) per day and were less than 18 weeks pregnant. At the monthly clinic visit, everyone receives a € 20 voucher and six are planned. The intervention group received additional vouchers to show abstinence at each visit (through self-reports and expired carbon monoxide tests) and to maintain it for extended periods of time. These additional vouchers totaled up to € 400 (about $ 460) for participants who were confirmed to be abstinent through the exam.

At all clinic visits, abstinence at that time ranged from 25% to 40% on five follow-up visits with financial incentives, compared to approximately 12% to 21% in the control group. The median loss of abstinence was 5 in the intervention group and 4 in the control group.

A total of 451 births were recorded in the exam. Four in the intervention group and 18 in the control group had poor neonatal outcomes, defined as a combination of transition to neonatal intensive care, birth defects, convulsions, or perinatal mortality.

In addition, post-mortem analysis (ie, not included in the original protocol) found that babies in the intervention group had lower birth weights and an odds ratio of 1.95 (95% CI 0.99-3.85) weighing 2,500 g or more. understood. .. On the other hand, the mean birth weight was only 50 g lower in the control group, which did not approach statistical significance. Berlin and colleagues explained the contradiction, suggesting that “the effects of financial incentives on birth weight may not be linear.”

Leonieke J of Rotterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands. The editor, led by Breunis, MD, did not appear to be suffering from a low complete abstinence rate or a suspicious difference in infant weight at birth. However, additional research is being conducted to answer open questions such as “What is the optimal incentive scheme (timing, frequency, value, duration, type of incentive) and who needs to provide that scheme?” I thought it was necessary. Are personalized incentives more effective than a universal approach? Is the involvement of important others (such as partners) in the intervention more effective? “

However, the group suggested that providing financial incentives should not wait for answers to these questions. Rather, “we argue that implementation should be pursued in parallel with ongoing and future research,” Breunis and colleagues wrote.

John Gieber He was the editor-in-chief from 2014 to 2021. He is currently a regular contributor.

Disclosure This study was funded by the French government. The authors and editors of the study have declared that they do not have a relevant relationship with a commercial organization.