Manage diabetes through the right foods

Diabetes mellitus The numbers are always high all over the world. And the bad news is that India has the largest population of people with type 2 diabetes than any other country in the world. Yes, it makes us the diabetic capital of the world. There are more than 69 million T2DM (type 2 diabetes) patients in India, and these numbers are expected to increase to 140 million by 2040. With more body fat, abdominal fat, liver and pancreatic fat and less lean body mass than whites, these all contribute to increased metabolic and cardiovascular risk in Asian Indians. The paper also points out that the transition from prediabetes to diabetes occurs more quickly and that returning to normal glucose regulation with appropriate lifestyle measures is more difficult in Asian Indians than in the Caucasian population. ing.

The best way to get out of this conundrum and avoid the laundry list of diabetic side effects and complications is to get information about this lifestyle disorder that is rapidly taking over our lives. And besides regular exercise and stress control, the most important factor here is the food you eat. The right information works in both ways-preventing more people from developing diabetes and helping people who are already suffering from disabilities manage it better.



Unfortunately, there are many myths out there that need to be destroyed.

Carbohydrates and proteins

Carbohydrates are not the enemy of diabetics. They don’t have to give up on them, they just choose carefully instead. Two useful steps are to replace refined grains with whole grains. Great millet atta, dalia, jowar, ragi, bajra and brown rice are better because they slowly release glucose in the blood.



Also, always combine complex carbohydrates with high quality protein. This will further slow down the release of glucose and make your diet more fulfilling.



Tip: It’s a good idea to mix flours such as joir, vajra, and besan with whole grains or atta to make roti.

Pay attention to your sugar intake

It’s a myth that sugar is the only villain, but in reality there are many other factors that can exacerbate diabetes. However, too much sugar is found in fattening foods such as cookies and ice cream, so eating a diet high in fat and sugar will increase a person’s weight (become overweight) and worsen blood sugar levels. There is likely to be. Very level.

Increase protein intake

While the role of eating the right carbohydrates (whole grains) to better manage diabetes is clear, the role of protein is now easier to understand.



While the protein in our diet helps stimulate insulin secretion, many protein-rich foods are often high in fat, so protein quality is very important as well as the right amount. Therefore, choose carefully.



For diabetics, it’s always a good idea to choose to incorporate better, digestible protein into your diet to help build muscle mass and lower your abdominal fat percentage.



If for some reason you can’t meet your protein needs through food, you can include a high quality protein supplement containing 8-10 grams of protein per reliable serve.



It doesn’t make sense to load your body with supplements that give you excess protein on each serve. Because supplements only load into the body’s organs without any additional benefits.

Lose weight with protein

Being overweight increases your risk of developing the side effects of type 2 diabetes. Losing 5% to 10% of excess weight and engaging in regular physical activity will always help make it easier to manage your disability. High abdominal fat (excess fat around the waist) is a major risk factor for diabetics.

Bust stress

Prolonged stress disturbs hormones such as adrenaline, noradrenaline, and cortisol, causing blood sugar levels to rise. And if this stress is consistently high, the rise in sugar on and off is persistently high, which can exacerbate diabetes. It can also lead to weight gain and / or “bulimia”, which again leads to elevated blood sugar levels. Stick to high-protein snacks and drinks to help relieve stress cravings.

Exercise is also useful!

People who exercise at least 150 minutes a week (or 30 minutes a day) are more likely to have better control over type 2 diabetes. Studies have shown that the timing of exercise is important, and that walking 10 minutes after eating reduces postprandial blood glucose by 22%, which is more effective than walking at other times.

-By nutritionist Kavita Devgan



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the physician are the judgment of their independent experts and we are not responsible for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered a substitute for doctor’s advice. Please consult your doctor for more information.

