New data suggests 1 in 44 U.S. children affected by autism





The number of new autisms announced Thursday suggests that more US children have been diagnosed with developmental status — and at a younger age. In an analysis of 2018 data collected from nearly 12 states, researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found: 1 in 44 people aged 8 years was diagnosed with autism.. That percentage is compared to 1 in 54 people identified as autism in 2016. Although the number of autism in the United States has increased over the last few years, experts have seen a greater awareness and wider use of services to treat symptoms rather than a true increase in the number of affected children. I believe it reflects the possibilities. Another CDC report released Thursday said: Children were 50% more likely to be diagnosed with autism by the age of 4 From 2014 to 2018. CDC researcher and co-author Kelly Shaw said: Geraldine DawsonThe director of the Center for Autism and Brain Development at Duke University said the new estimates are similar to those found in screening-based studies of a large number of children, not those already diagnosed. So she said it might be closer to reflecting the true state of autism in children in the United States than previously estimated. CDC reports are based on data from counties and other communities in 11 states. In some states, there are more urban neighborhoods that tend to have a higher incidence of autism. The rates are estimates and do not necessarily reflect the situation across the United States, the authors said. Incidence of autism varied widely, ranging from 1 in 26 in service-rich California to 1 in 60 in Missouri. Overall, the prevalence of autism was similar between racial and ethnic strains, but was higher among black children in two locations, Maryland and Minnesota. Until recently, US data showed a high prevalence of white children. According to the report’s co-authors, the third site in Utah has a higher proportion of children in low-income households than children in wealthy families, reversing the long-standing trend. Amanda Bakian, A researcher at the University of Utah who oversees CDC autism monitoring in the state. Mr. Bakian said it is likely to reflect the increased coverage of autism services by Medicaid and private health insurance companies.

