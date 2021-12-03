Strokes can be caused by anger and emotional upset: Studies | Health





Global research jointly led by NUI Goalway stroke Did 1 in 11 survivors experience a period of anger? upset In an hour to get there. According to a study published in the European Heart Journal, 1 in 20 patients was exercising hard. The suspicious trigger has been identified as part of a global INTERSTROKE study. This is the largest research project of its kind, analyzing 13,462 acute strokes, including patients from different ethnic backgrounds in 32 countries, including Ireland. Stroke is the leading cause of death or disorder in the world. Each year, about 7,500 Irish people suffer strokes, of which about 2,000 die. As a result of the stroke, an estimated 30,000 people live in Ireland with disabilities. Read again: Foods to Avoid to Prevent Stroke Professor Andrew Smith, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at NUI Galway, Director of the HRB-Clinical Research Facility Galway, and Nephrologist Consultant at Galway University Hospital were one of the key researchers. He states: “Stroke prevention is a priority for physicians, and despite progress, it is still difficult to predict when a stroke will occur. Many studies have shown that medium- to long-term exposure to hypertension, obesity, smoking, etc. Focuses on investigating possible acute exposures that can trigger. “ This study analyzed patterns of patients suffering from ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke that occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain, and intracerebral hemorrhage. The brain tissue itself. Professor Smith added: “We examined two separate triggers. Our study found that anger and emotional upset were associated with an approximately 30% increase in the risk of stroke one hour after the episode. I have no history of depression. There was also a high probability of people with low education levels. “We also found that strenuous exercise was associated with an approximately 60% increase in the risk of intracerebral hemorrhage 1 hour after the episode of strenuous exercise. There was a significant increase in females and those with normal BMI. The risk is low, “he said. The study also concluded that there was no increase due to exposure to both triggering anger and strenuous exercise. Dr. Michel Canavan, a stroke doctor consultant at Galway University Hospital, who co-authored the paper, said: This is especially true if you have a high cardiovascular risk and have a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise. “ The global INTERSTROKE study was led by Professor Martin O’Donnell, Professor of Neurovascular Medicine at NUI Goalway, and a Stroke Doctor Consultant at McMaster University Hospital, in collaboration with Professor Salim Yusuf and Hamilton Health of the Institute for Population Health, McMaster University. Science, Canada. “Some of the best ways to prevent a stroke are to maintain a healthy lifestyle, treat high blood pressure, and avoid smoking, but in our study, episodes of anger and agitation, or periods of intense exercise. Other events, such as, have also been shown to increase independently in the short term. “Professor O’Donnell said. “Short episodes of strenuous exercise emphasize reducing the long-term risk of stroke, unlike normal physical activity,” Dr. O’Donnell concludes. Follow more stories above Facebook & twitter

