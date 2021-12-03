New test features may help detect COVID variants more quickly





Sacramento County authorities have rolled out a new lab feature that can speed up the process of identifying cases of Omicron mutants.

Sacramento, CA — New features at the Sacramento County Public Health Institute are working, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection), Omicron variants and so on. On Thursday, public health officer Dr. Olivia Casilier said that the county lab is the method needed to determine which COVID-19 mutants a patient is infected with after undergoing a PCR test. Announced that it is now possible to carry out inspections. “We’ve been working on this for some time,” said Dr. Casserie. “Maybe it went live a week or two ago.” Previously, the COVID-19 test, which was marked as a potential mutation case by the county health authorities or health care providers, was sent to a state laboratory for genomic sequence testing. We don’t know exactly how the new lab features will speed up the process of identifying atypical cases in Sacramento County, but County Health Department spokesman Samanthamot said, “This will take time to receive results. Will be significantly reduced. “ The Sacramento County Health Institute will identify which COVID test should undergo additional genomic sequence testing. “If we have a history of travel at this point, they are the specimens we are interested in,” said Dr. Casserie. “We also consider situations where cases are occurring or increasing, and who have severe or breakthrough infections after complete vaccination.” A new feature is the ability to detect variants of Omicron, but the county reports that the county has not yet reported a case. COVID-19 dashboard.. “Currently, almost all specimens still show delta mutants, but with this feature, we can monitor and look for Omicron mutants,” said Dr. Casserie. NS First case Some of the Omicron variants in the United States were detected by a laboratory in San Francisco on Wednesday. “There’s a lot we’re still learning.” There are still many unclear points about this new strain, but the Sacramento County Public Health Service says it is a variant of concern due to the high number of mutations and the potential for more severe symptoms. “There’s still a lot we’re learning,” said Dr. Casserie. “We need to be vigilant and do what we know to protect everyone.” “It is hoped that this variant will spread,” she added. “I think there are some new questions as to whether it will become the dominant variant and replace the delta variant.” Public health said in recent weeks there has been a growing demand for vaccination appointments for a variety of reasons. This is why retail pharmacies and healthcare providers are adding more staff and booking availability in the coming weeks. In Roseville, there was no shortage of people vaccinated with either COVID vaccinations or boosters at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the Maidu Community Center. “It’s important because we’re safe and we want to keep our children in law safe, in terms of safety and health,” said Eric and Leslie Miramon, who received booster shots at the clinic. Miramon said he had planned to book a booster dose before hearing about the Omicron variant, but is pleased to have an additional layer of protection. Regarding the efficacy of the COVID vaccine against the Omicron mutant, public health said it needed to know the answer within the next two weeks. Click to find a vaccine clinic near you here.. “Dozens of mutations” | Omicron variants may be more contagious than Delta

