How to keep safe from COVI Domicron variant before holidays

Local health officials are preparing to invade Carolina with the new COVID-19 variant Omicron within a few weeks after the first case in the United States was reported Wednesday in California.

Leaders from Novant Health and the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services said it doesn’t matter if Omicron variants affect Wilmington and the surrounding area.

David Howard, New Hanover County Health Director, said:

Omicron is a recently discovered variant of the COVID-19 virus, first discovered in South Africa, with numerous mutations about a week ago. Like other variants, Omicron is expected to be more contagious than the original strain. Also, because Omicron is so new, health leaders around the world do not know how seriously it will affect people or how resistant it is to immunization from vaccination. ..

David Priest, Chief of Safety, Quality and Epidemiology at Novant Health, said the greatest danger signal seen in Omicron variants is the spike that affects how the virus interacts with human cells. He said that the mutation was mainly found in the protein. Because the human immune system and vaccinated artificial immunity often target peplomers to attack the virus, many questions remain about the impact of new variants and the severity of COVID-19 cases. increase.

He is uncertain how infectious Omicron is, how it interacts with human cells, and how resistant it is to the immune responses and treatments available to treat the virus. Said there is.

However, the priest said it was still important for the community to continue to look for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. At Novant Health Hospitals, including the New Hanover Community Medical Center, none of the patients on COVID-19 ventilators were vaccinated, but most patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. He said he had not been vaccinated.

“We knew this was coming, we are ready to deal with it, and vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves from these new varieties,” he said. ..

Carla Turner, assistant health director in New Hanover County, said the health sector had increased demand for vaccines when the delta variant first began to spread in the Wilmington area. She said she expects the same to be true for Omicron. Especially because more people received the vaccine and there was enough time for the community to see the data about the vaccine.

The positive rate in New Hanover County is currently 4.2%, with 332 new cases in the last 14 days. About 64% of the county’s population is vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

Delta currently accounts for about 99% of COVID-19 cases in the region, and Omicron could soon become even more prevalent. However, in the middle of the holiday season, health officials said it would be okay to continue traveling and meet family and friends, as long as appropriate precautions were taken.

The priest said he recommends vaccination of all attendees if the family is scheduled to meet in a group. He also said that it is extremely important to stay indoors and socially distance and wear a mask to delay the spread of COVID-19.

“These are difficult decisions people make, but I try to line them up and they decide what’s best for you and your family,” he said.

Turner also recommended checking out the CDC’s COVID data tracker. It analyzes the infection rate by county to see how the virus is spreading in the area you are traveling to.

New Hanover County Health Department Pandemic Operations Team “Actively manage” COVID-19 and its variants and plan for future viruses that may occur. This group analyzes the epidemic of the disease and manages operations and outreach around current pandemics and possible outbreaks in the future.

The community is also encouraged to be vaccinated against the flu as the flu season approaches and can peak in January and February. It can be safely combined with a COVID booster.

The symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 are so similar that it is important to contact your doctor if you have symptoms and be tested for both influenza and coronavirus, health officials say.

“In the winter season, the flu season, we are all more indoors and infected with all kinds of viruses. It’s a wise way to increase protection,” Howard said. increase.

