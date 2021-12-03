Contact Notification-Toronto City





Last updated: December 2, 2021 9:45 am COVID-19 continues to be endemic in Toronto, and individuals can become infected with COVID-19 in a variety of public places and locations. The information on this web page is provided to inform residents of possible COVID-19 infections at specific times and actions they should take to prevent the spread of the virus. The Toronto Public Health (TPH) has defined COVID-19 exposure as the specific location, date and time when a person with COVID-19 was present, and TPH has determined that the virus is at risk of spreading to others. Toronto Public Health is investigating COVID-19 exposure at the locations listed in the table below. If you attend any of these locations on the specified date and time, TPH is advised to follow the public health advice contained in the table. Please note that anyone who does not require self-quarantine can visit these places according to current public health guidance. This page is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The exposures listed in the table will remain on this web page for 30 days after the exposure occurs. Exposures longer than 30 days will be removed (see note below). Toronto Public Health is grateful for the continued support of Toronto businesses and residents to manage exposure to COVID-19 and keep our community safe.If you are a business owner / operator, our COVID-19: Companies and Organizations – Resumption Guide Additional support and resources page. At this time, there are no public exposures to report. position Dew period, date and time Public health advice For more information Date added No report Note: The entries in this table relate to the exposures identified in the last 30 days identified after December 2, 2021. To request information about exposures that occurred before the last 30 days [email protected] ..

.. The locations listed in this table are associated with the presence of one or more confirmed COVID-19 cases at a particular date and time.

After a risk assessment that takes into account the intervention timeline and case privacy, the locations are listed on this page. For more information on where active outbreaks are occurring in Toronto, please visit: COVID-19: Active outbreak page. For information on what to do if you have symptoms and where to get the test, visit the following website: COVID-19: Symptoms, illnesses, exposures, tests Please open the page or call the COVID-19 hotline (416-338-7600) from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

