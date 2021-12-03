Scientists warn that Omicron and Delta may trigger new supervariants

What if two nasty Covid-19 variants come together to share the most effective mutations? Omicron and Delta have brought us closer to the answer, says Peter White, a virologist at the University of New South Wales, warning of the inevitability of the new Covid-19 “super-stock.” He joined Stephanie Topp, a global public health expert at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia, and David Fickling, a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion, and the effects of the latest coronavirus variants that rock the world. Participated in a Twitter Spaces discussion about. Leading the lightly edited conversation for length and clarity is Bloomberg Opinion columnist Anjani Trivedy.

Anjani Trivedy: I’m here again. Omicron. Are you surprised, Peter?

Peter White: No, I wasn’t surprised because this is what the virus does. The virus is designed to change rapidly. Therefore, it is necessary to adjust the influenza vaccine every year. Some viruses change faster than others. As the virus adapts, we must adapt.

Trivedy: How scientists actually make the virus work on the host, and why is it so difficult for us to understand?

white: Each of these viruses is somewhere in the order of 50 mutations, which is different from the mutant strains of previous concern. Therefore, the first thing you need to do is identify the mutation, its location, and what changes are important. And what is the effect? It is not possible to know exactly what the virus is trying to do from the sequence.

Trivedy: Is there any definitive conclusion at this point about immune resistance and how contagious this particular variant is?

white: From my point of view, it seems to be about as severe as Delta, and the fact that it actually hijacked Delta shows that it is more contagious. We see it spreading rapidly around the world. But that doesn’t seem to be that serious. Compared to Delta, there are no more hospitalizations in South Africa.

Trivedy: Many emerging economies are really suffering from the previous wave, and India is a good example. How is South Africa going so far?

Stephanie Top: They got there by making good decisions as needed. It was imperative to control and respond to the HIV epidemic of the 1990s and 2000s, resulting in significant investment in public health, human and physical infrastructure. Development or development is not a particularly useful context. There was also a struggle in the United States. You can learn a lot about how public health and politics intersect, and how they influence what is considered a priority.

Trivedy: When considering the resilience of these healthcare systems, how does it lead to the distribution of vaccines?

Up: What we are talking about here is the fair and equitable distribution of these medical technologies. The reason we failed the so-called self-interest test is that our world economy is not set up to protect the interests of the world population. It was established to protect the interests of shareholders. Vaccine fairness is lacking today due to the very close relationship between the government and large corporations. The result is political choices that benefit certain very small segments of the global community.

Trivedy: What do you think about why South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa have so far been not so badly killed?

white: It’s a much younger population. That is a big factor. Also, I think this has a big underreporting aspect. But I really don’t know the answer to that question.

Trivedy: How do you tackle this vaccine demand issue? In the United States, one in six people is infected with Covid-19 and nearly 800,000 die. What does this mean, especially in the coming months?

Up: This is where public health education and information (not just risk messages) are very important. Because if people haven’t heard about it before, they are sensitive to false information. And in the world of our incredibly hyper-social networks, it’s becoming more and more likely that false information will reach people before official information. And I think it is adjacent to the growing distrust of the politicians responsible for delivering those messages.

Trivedy: What do you need to be aware of in the coming months? What answer are you looking for in your data, especially in new variants?

white: You need to check the severity of the new variant. The next question to ask is, “Does the vaccine cover us?” And the answer we are seeing now is “yes”. However, it may be “no” in the future. So ask Moderna and Pfizer, “Can I fine-tune the vaccine?” And they are already doing this. And what people don’t realize is that there are the largest mutations among the mutant strains of concern, known in virological terms as recombination.Therefore, mixing the best bits of Delta and the best bits of Omicron could create a super new strain that could be better than both. [at infecting or sickening people].. Therefore, we need to look for these hybrid viruses, which will emerge in the future. They will come.

Trivedy: How does it work in terms of vaccine and immunity acquisition if you continue to acquire new variants?

white: Vaccines reduce the severity of the disease. The chances of dying from vaccination are often many times reduced. So it’s much better to get the vaccine than to get the real virus because you can die. Therefore, even if you are double vaccinated, you are less likely to get the virus, but you are less likely to get it, have less illness, and are less likely to get it.

Trivedy: What happens to the super strain when the variants are combined? How does it work?

white: Then ask the vaccination company to adjust the vaccine and give it the immunity needed to protect us from the mutant. And we should be able to do that.

Trivedy: Will this change the business model of pharmaceutical companies? The virus continues to change and they need to continue to adapt the vaccine.

David Fickling: Vaccines are a bit of backwater for pharmaceutical companies. It’s not a very attractive business. It has to go through a very capital-intensive and very rigorous development process. And basically there is no repeat business. [For many vaccines] You are protected for the rest of your life. And you are negotiating prices with a very large and powerful buyer (government). As a result, you will not get a sufficient margin compared to things like drugs for aging, heart disease and cancer in developed countries. That’s what they really want to do with their money. Pharmaceutical companies have stopped developing vaccines. Covid is now expanding this significantly. It is possible to vaccinate once, twice or three times worldwide and then re-prescribe the booster.

Trivedy: How effective are these measures in terms of quarantine, border closure and public health?

Up: A single public health measure is not enough to manage an infectious disease. Border closures, quarantine, masking, physical distances, etc. are effective, but with significant unquantified costs. The fact that we now have medical technology that can mitigate the acute clinical consequences of this disease is an absolute gift. I’m sick of not making every effort to get the most out of this. In short, here is something that can greatly regain the aspects of our daily lives that we value. The fact that we are not is a deep indication of the medical conditions currently in our governance system.

white: You need to learn how to live with this virus. And the only way to do that is to stop people from dying by vaccination and try to find a wise balance between blockade and returning to normal.

Trivedy: What do you think is the biggest challenge we are facing now?

Fickling: It recognizes what kind of business vaccines are. In order for a company to make a decent profit on vaccines, there must be an unequal competition where public health outcomes are not optimal. So I think the government really needs to be aware that they have a much bigger role to play. The vaccine business should be considered much more suitable for the public-private system.

Up: Until we realize that our healthcare system reflects the same weaknesses we see in society, the problems we face in improving the scope, quality and access to technologies such as vaccines are. Will continue.

white: Beyond this virus requires funding for the right research and the right surveillance system.What we don’t have right now is the right antiviral [treatment].. I’m approaching. Within a year, you will have the right drug to target the virus and it will work well. And when we get them, are developed countries going to keep them like any other virus?

