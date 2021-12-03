Maine reports 795 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths





Main health officials reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Friday. This was the third consecutive day of high-case daily reports, after a long weekend of Thanksgiving with fewer tests processed. The average number of cases for 7 days is currently 518, and last month the average number of cases was 472, but health officials expect it to continue to increase. According to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 122,242 confirmed or possible cases since the onset of the pandemic, killing 1,332 people. Both are at their lowest per capita levels in any state, even if they surge. Hospitalizations were not updated on Friday, but they remain at persistently high levels. As of Thursday, there were 324 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals, at least 300 for 9 consecutive days. Of these, 104 were critical care centers and 53 were on mechanical ventilation. According to the CDC, two in three hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, and about 90% of critical care patients are unvaccinated. In terms of vaccination, Maine received a final dose of 919,629 vaccines, equivalent to 68.4 percent of all residents, and an additional immune dose of 313,836, suitable for 23.3 percent. According to Bloomberg trackers, Maine has the highest booster rate than any other state except Vermont. However, immunization rates in Maine remain low in many areas. This means that unvaccinated people have large pockets driving the transmission. Cumberland, the highest vaccination county in the last 14 days, has the second lowest per capita virus infection rate of any county. Knox County, the county with the lowest infection rate in the last two weeks, is the third highest vaccination rate. Conversely, less vaccinated counties, especially Androscoggin, Oxford and Piscataquis, have recently seen a much higher proportion of cases. Similar to Maine, the number of new cases has declined in the last few days in the United States due to the depletion of tests before and after vacations. But, as expected, things are recovering. As of Thursday night, the 7-day average of cases was 86,412, an 8% decrease from the average of 94,170 cases two weeks ago, according to the US CDC. Authorities are closely watching the new variant, Omicron. Omicron is currently identified in at least four states and will almost certainly spread to all states. Researchers are still studying how infectious the new mutants are, whether they cause more serious symptoms, and whether current vaccines prevent them. This story will be updated ” Previous Bill Nemitz: In the case of Cape Elizabeth, public calculations are imminent

