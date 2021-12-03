UPMC officials demand vaccines to fight variants of COVID | News, Sports, Work





With the arrival of the winter season and the likely continued epidemic of COVID-19, UPMC medical professionals have urged residents to be vaccinated throughout the many communities that serve them. “The number of cases of COVID is increasing. Hospitalizations are increasing more than ever.” Erin McCreeley, a UPMC infectious disease pharmacist and clinical assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said at a press conference Thursday. Despite the increase in infections during the fall months, she said UPMC is in a better position to deal with the virus than ever before. McCreary points out the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody therapy for people experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, as well as encouraging people to vaccinate, wear masks, and practice social distance measures. bottom. Monoclonal treatment helps stop the upward trend in those who would otherwise be hospitalized with COVID-19. “Find out if you are eligible for these treatments.” She said. McCreary attended the press conference with Dr. Donald Yealy, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Graham Snyder, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology. Yealy said UPMC medical personnel are enthusiastic about fighting COVID-19 “Currently, our biggest challenge is the capacity of the hospital.” He said. “A national shortage makes it even more difficult.” Demand for medical services is simply rising and is not expected to decline anytime soon. He repeated MCreary’s recommendation to vaccinate more people. “You can expect this virus to stay with us for some time.” Snyder said. “Generally speaking, COVID’s activity is at a fairly high level.” However, he said there were no major spikes in the infection, probably because more people were vaccinated. Snyder worked on the emergence of Omicron, a variant of the coronavirus detected in the United States this week. At this time, he said, it is unclear whether the variants require different measures and protection. He said there is a lot to learn about Omicron. So far, two cases have been reported in the United States. “I think there are more cases.” He said. Meanwhile, UPMC will continue to closely track all infections. The vaccine was also recommended for people infected with COVID-19. Medical professionals can’t stop the fight against the virus, Yerry said. “You can’t take your foot off the gas with this.” He said. “One of the benefits of this pandemic is that it makes us think about how we can get better medical care.” Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

