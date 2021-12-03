Will you have a booster jab forever?Here is everything you need to know

A year after the UK became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine, the advent of the Omicron mutant brought a new focus to the deployment of boosters. And if the comment from Pfizer’s CEO is any sign, it’s a campaign that may never end.

“Based on everything I’ve seen so far, Dr. Albert Bourla said yesterday that” it is likely that annual vaccination will be needed to maintain a very robust and very high level of protection. I think. “

The UK has taken the next step filled with this booster and said it has purchased two more vaccines per person this week, with 54 million vaccinations from Pfizer-BioNTech and 60 million vaccinations from Modena. Announced. program. But do we have them forever? Does anyone need one, or just a vulnerable group? And what does years of deployment mean for healthcare services? This is what we know so far …

When will the Covid Booster Jab be given?

All adults should be invited to book booster shots by the end of January, and the delay between the second and third doses will be halved from 6 months to 3 months.

How often do you need booster shots?

Professor Sole Faust, the leader of a study investigating the efficacy of seven different boosters given after two doses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer jabs, “guesses” anyone who answers this in a particular term. Say you are. “I don’t know at this point,” explains Professor Faust, a professor of pediatric immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Southampton. “At this stage, no one knows if we need a booster every year.”

He says the level of immunity seen in people after the third dose was much higher than after the first two doses, and the vaccine has a broad T-cell response (an important part of the immune system alongside antibodies). He added that it was triggered. “Even without a proper understanding of its relationship to long-term immunity, T cell data show that it appears broader for all mutants, indicating that viral mutants are possible. I’m looking forward to it. Current vaccines can certainly deal with hospitalizations and deaths, if not prevent infections, “says Professor Faust.

Which booster do you need to get?

Professor Faust’s study in The Lancet examined jabs from AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, Janssen, Valneva, and CureVac, all of which worked well for the third dose, but one. The club was more effective than the others. “RNA (Pfizer and Moderna) was very high, but there was also a very effective boost from Novabax, Janssen and AstraZeneca.”

Do I need to tweak the vaccine to make it more effective?

Influenza vaccination needs to be re-prescribed annually due to the circulation of different strains each season. This is an incomplete solution, as scientists must make informed guesses in advance which strains are likely to dominate. It’s too early to say if the Covid jab has to go through the same process. All of the vaccines currently in use have been developed to work against the original Wuhan or “wild” variants and have been found to be effective against alpha and delta strains since last year. .. But whether it is effective against all future variants is another matter.

Do I have to wait for the Omicron version of the vaccine?

“No,” says Professor Faust. “People need to have boosters as soon as possible.” British Health and Security Department scientists are now examining samples from Professor Faust’s work to see how well vaccines can neutralize Omicron variants. Since we are investigating, the current booster may be sufficient. He adds that the immune levels of adolescents with the Modana and Pfizer vaccines are “high.”

Will future vaccines replace the need for booster immunity?

Several trials are underway testing vaccines that work against multiple mutants to eliminate the need to fine-tune the vaccine each year. However, scientists do not know how long immunity from these “variant busting” vaccines will last, so annual supplementation may still be needed.

What does this mean for the NHS?

As the Prime Minister said, GPs, pharmacies, hospitals, and even the military are involved in this “great British vaccination effort.” Still, there are concerns about the ability of medical services to address other conditions while developing a double-scale vaccination campaign for influenza vaccinations targeting approximately 30 million people annually. Health Minister Sajid Javid and the NHS boss reportedly said that mitigation rules mean that regular health checks for people with symptoms such as diabetes and high blood pressure need to be done by their doctors on a regular basis. , Discussing with representatives of general practitioners.

However, Dr. Bharat Pancania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, said the booster campaign is “worth the money”, but without the right funding and training, it could overwhelm the healthcare system. I have.

“We need to have a positive vision,” he adds. “This will never go away, and it will never go away, so we need to invest in our primary care network and local pharmacists.”

Paul Mainwood, an analyst tracking the deployment of the UK vaccine, said the cost of the current program is “a) a new blockade, b) a negligible cost compared to the cost of crashing the NHS capacity in about two months. I added.

Who is most likely to receive a booster each year?

Anyone over the age of 18 will soon be able to book for the Omicron strain, but in the future, more information about variants and immunity could only qualify for people over the age of 50. there is. influenza.

How long does it take for vaccine fatigue to begin?

Dr. Pancania raised concerns that seemingly endless vaccination might be acceptable, but “who says he’s been fed up with too many jabs over the years he’s been vaccinated?” I don’t have one. ”

What about global vaccine supply?

Much of the globe is not yet available with the coronavirus vaccine. For example, only 3% of shots deployed worldwide are administered in Africa. Many experts are concerned that current scrambling only makes things worse.

“The only real way to truly end the viral threat at home is to get the first and second doses everywhere as soon as possible,” says Romily Greenhill, UK Director of the ONE Campaign.

“Unless the government has heard the awakening call, relying solely on booster jabs has the real danger of being just a waiting pattern, not a real strategy to end the pandemic.”

Can booster deployments be consistent with influenza vaccination programs?

Yes; Studies have shown that simultaneous vaccination against Covid and the flu is safe and does not affect their effectiveness. However, while the flu is particularly strong between September and February, Covid jabs can be more easily paced throughout the year, says Dr. Pankhania. “It should make it much easier … [as] It’s not as tedious as doing it within 3 months. “