Break the Christmas Lightbox (or confront SAD)

Thanksgiving is over and my wife sends me to the basement and carries a cardboard box labeled “Christmas Staff” upstairs. By the time we reach the living room, which was born out of lack of exercise and excessive Thanksgiving, Burl Ives has already urged us to host “Holly Jolly Christmas.”[1]Will be played on the Pandora station, which is playing on a flat screen above the fireplace.

For my wife, this is the time to “go”.

And for me, it’s a season caused by mood swings interrupted by emotional ambivalence and indomitable moody.

I decided to grab the lightbox while grabbing the Christmas decorations downstairs[2] My wife bought me last year. Maybe it will help.

I’ve been fighting since late adolescence Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression associated with seasonal changes.Often, like me, it manifests itself rapidly in the transition from autumn to winter.[3]..

Its onset usually begins in late November, peaks around Christmas, and is the winter solstice, the New Year corresponding to the shortest day of the year.

Many doctors believe in SAD[4] This is the result of changes in chemicals in the brain, a deficiency of vitamin D and serotonin, which are known to produce sunlight. Lightboxes help mimic direct sunlight and increase serotonin production.

So, every year, when the holidays come, we begin to experience something we call the “paradox of miserable joy.”

in short,[5] The joy of the holiday season somehow makes me terribly depressed.This isn’t just saying I’m writing a dark poem in the basement, it’s a nasty hitman to get rid of Scrooge-style holidays and moody.[6] In anticipation of ghosts.

In fact, it’s the exact opposite.

I enjoy the holiday season mentally. Therefore, the paradox. And over the years, I’ve become quite proficient in breaking ironic jokes and disguising joy during these heavy times of depression.

We were also able to identify triggers that could send a spiral.You need to be aware of your drinking, especially during the holidays[7], It only makes my Morrows feel sick and often leads to an embarrassing explosion of anger and a breakdown of Moderin.

On the contrary, exercise and routines are useful to me. Physical activity is, of course, catharsis, as opposed to sleeping for long periods of time with a pillow on your head.

And from time to time, hugs from other humans can be of great help, feeling the connection between their warmth and anxiety.

None of the above, such as lightboxing, abstinence, exercise, or a human hug, can cure depression, but it can help relieve symptoms.[8]..

And for God, if the person reading this is having a hard time managing now, know that you are not alone and contact someone[9].. In this fight against mental health, you need to turn your back on each other.

“Should I string the lights to the railing again this year?” My wife asks, tying a knot of a small bulb string.

“Why not?” I say and grin. “I can use a little light.”

__________

[1] I admit that I’m familiar with traditional Christmas music, but when Mariah Carey’s song comes out for the second time, I’d like to burst the eardrum with a butter knife.

[2] It is used as a form of phototherapy for people suffering from seasonal affective disorder, for those unfamiliar with lightboxes.

[3] For me, it also happens in late June when spring turns into summer. I have come to call it “Independence Day Breakdown”.

[4] It is estimated that 10 million Americans have been diagnosed with SAD.

[5] The main reason is that the definition has never been fully embodied.

[6] You don’t need a holiday season to sit in the basement and write dark poems. It comes naturally to me all year round. It’s my superpower.

[7] I never pretend to be successful in this pursuit.

[8] Often done in parallel with the medication.

[9] If that is unbearable, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). And my email is on my website, which is linked to my biography below. all right.