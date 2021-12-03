World AIDS Day is a time to mourn the dead and celebrate medical progress

December 3, 2021

County Commission declared December 1, 2021 on Thursday World AIDS Day 2021 in Multnomah County.. Forty years have passed since the first case of HIV was reported in the United States. Since then, more than 700,000 people have died of HIV-related illnesses.

“World AIDS Day is a solemn opportunity, and it also celebrates resistance, community and resilience,” said Erin Grahek, Community Services Manager for the county. Aging, disability and veterans services Split. “Activism has brought about advances in treatment.” And she said, these community leaders Aging Services Advisory Board, And the county’s HIV Service Planning Council.

When HIV is managed, it is no longer a fatal illness and becomes a chronic condition.Who has Low viral load The risk of other illnesses may not be higher than the average person. And people living with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy can maintain an undetectable viral load that allows them to have a healthy and intimate relationship.

But eliminating racial inequality in society is Racial disparity between HIV and AIDS..

examination:

About 13% of people in the United States are black, but 41% of people living with HIV in the United States are black.

Approximately 18% of Americans are of Latin descent, but Latinites[account for 23% of new diagnoses[23percentofnewdiagnoses][新しい診断の23％を占めています[23percentofnewdiagnoses

Caucasians 6 times more likely Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and medications that help prevent HIV transmission are prescribed more than blacks.

The Multnomah County program aims to close these gaps through programs such as culture-specific case management, food delivery, housing navigation, medical case management, and peer support.

Jenny Greenberg, Housing Navigator in Multnomah County HIV Health Service CenterWhen the first case of HIV was reported in the United States, the federal and state governments said they did nothing to sound the alarm.

“There was silence 40 years ago, but the community fought to be seen and heard,” she said. And it was that community activity that encouraged the federal government to fund a safety net clinic for people seeking comprehensive care for the low barriers of HIV and AIDS. A clinic like a health service center.

Scott Moore, Community Affairs and Policy Officer Quest Center for Integrative Medicine As a white man, he said he had quality medical care and was able to stay healthy for decades despite being diagnosed with HIV.

“As a white cisgender man, I was able to get medical care without prejudice or discrimination. My immune system is stronger than ever,” he said. “But I will always be the one who lives with AIDS.”

He praised the progress science has made in the treatment and prevention of HIV, but there remains a gap in access to health care, especially for people aging with HIV. For example, people using Medicare may not be able to receive treatment for substance use disorders and chronic pain.

Communities have also been healed, and grassroots and nonprofits were born to help people living with the virus. Organizations such as the Cascade AIDS Project, Quest, and the Portland Two Spirit Society.

Lorne James, Chair Portland Two Spirit Society And members HIV Service Planning CouncilHe said that compassionate communication is the key to empowering people to take care of their health and others.

Originally from New Mexico, James is a member of Dene.

“In my Navajo language, there is no word for art or beauty. Snow snow, Beauty, order, harmony, etc., all in one. Every aspect of life is related to this word, “he said. “Proper use of language can bring awareness, prevent harm and empower the mind. Compassionate use of language is a healing drug.”

Commissioner Lori Stegman is honored to share the National Foundation Day and can see over time that advances in medicine will enable people living with HIV to lead a fulfilling life. “I am grateful for the scientific progress and services provided by Ryan White,” she said. “Still, there’s a lot to do … there’s a tremendous amount of work to do.”

“Thank you Lauren for being here and sharing your full identity with us. And Scott, thank you for sharing your story,” said Sharon Mayeran.

Among the people I spoke to during Thursday’s proclamation was Jim Clay. 74-year-old Clay is the coordinator of the Cascade AIDS Aging Well Program.he I lost my husband to AIDS In 2007.

“Thank you for the support you have given. Long-term survivor.. The recognition is great, “he said, handing the commissioner a card signed by another long-term survivor. Clay has recognized World AIDS Day for 33 years. Focusing on the “end of the epidemic,” it’s time to celebrate new treatments and medications that allow AIDS patients to enjoy a long and healthy life.

However, he urged the Board to remember the original intentions of World AIDS Day.

“It started as a solemn time of memory, an opportunity to mourn our loss,” he said. “One day, it seems appropriate to save it to remember the horrors and those who died.”

He quoted late NSRaylight William HoffmanDescribed the AIDS epidemic as an era of mass death, atrocities, and human indifference.

Commissioner Susila Jayapal recalled the early days of the epidemic when he was working as a young litigant in San Francisco. “I remember my lost friends and colleagues. Fear and stigma Miasma,” she said. “Forty years later, we are grateful to be elsewhere.”

She thanked Clay for calling for the horror of the early reactions: death, brutality, and indifference.

“I think human indifference is the worst of all of them. It’s the hardest to fight,” she said. “And antidotes are activist.”

learn more