Pregnant apps and online spaces can’t support individuals who are saddened by miscarriage – this is what to do about it

about A quarter of US pregnancies end in loss.. Loss of pregnancy, also known as miscarriage, is a common reproductive health complication.

Many experience this loss as an important “before” and “after” life event.It can cause Depression and post-traumatic stress disorder..yet Society mainly blames it and rejects it By not treating it as a sad loss.

Me Investigate the social impact of technology.. For the past few years, I have been investigating the intersection of miscarriage and social technology. Search engines, social media, online support groups, and apps that track pregnancy and childbirth are some of the technologies people use. Manage pregnancy, share experiences, and exchange social support..

According to my recent research, these technologies often do not consider miscarriage and can result in re-trauma and distress.

Harmful design and algorithms

Recent studies have shown that Detailed interview with a female in the United States A person who has recently experienced a miscarriage. I have discovered that the pregnancy tracking application has miserably failed to consider the loss of pregnancy.

One participant said, “There is no way to tell the app.” I had a miscarriage. Stop sending me these updates, like “This week your baby is banana sized or something”. There is no way to stop them. “

Similarly, the advertising algorithm assumed that every pregnancy would lead to the birth of a living and healthy baby. Another participant was like, “I was receiving an ad for maternity wear.” Oh, please stop. “

The design of mobile apps tells a similar story.It was conducted Analysis of 166 pregnancy-related apps And 72% do not consider miscarriage at all, 18% offer the option to report a miscarriage without providing support, and the remaining 10% are passively linked to external sources.

Another tool people use on their pregnancy and loss journeys is the online support group. A group dedicated to loss can be a source of social support that allows people to find emotional verification, connect with others, feel seen, and feel lonely, but ineffective. It can also contribute to a harmful experience.

One participant reported seeing questions such as “Can I eat this particular thing during pregnancy?” Some people say, “Yes, I ate it all my pregnancy.” Then there are those who say, “I can’t believe you’re doing it on your body, it’s harmful to you.”

Overall, the design features and algorithms that underpin content and interaction actually do harm by perpetuating a single idea of ​​what constitutes pregnancy: what leads to a smooth and happy ending.By not considering miscarriage, I argue They contribute to that further stigma..

My work shows how technology design strengthens stereotypes about experiences such as miscarriage and maintains social inequality such as alienation and stigma. This makes it difficult for those who are suffering to find the resources and support they need.

A more humane approach

If you have experienced a miscarriage, we apologize for your miscarriage. Know that you are not alone. We hope this article will help you verify and make some of your frustrating experiences visible.

If you know someone who has experienced a miscarriage, know that the harms and challenges I have described above are just some of the frustrations they may face. Admit their loss. Ask how we can support them. Feed them, offer pet sit-ins or babysitters for them, listen to them, and sit with them in their sorrows. Know that holidays and anniversaries tend to be tough. Don’t say “I’m pregnant again”. Finally, keep in mind that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are also experiencing pregnancy and loss.

If you are a designer, developer, or person who makes decisions about products and advertising algorithms, this research can be experienced by users as a result of using the product to manage intimate personal experiences such as pregnancy. Hopefully it shows some of the actual harm that can be done. Consider designing a product that takes all pregnancy and other human experiences into account. Remember that thinking of the loss of pregnancy as a result does not mean finding other ways to benefit from the loss and sadness of the user.

