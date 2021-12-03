The Need for Covid Vaccination in HIV-Positive People: Study | Mumbai News





According to a new study published by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), only 55% of people worldwide infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (PLHIV) are vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. The team evaluated 6,952 PLHIV vaccination data from 12 countries enrolled in another randomized trial involving 469 patients from India. Their findings show that PLHIV vaccination rates in South Asia, including India, are around 49%, with vaccination rates varying significantly from region to region. According to the survey, the Covid vaccination rate for PLHIV was the lowest in South Africa (18%), Uganda (3%) and Haiti (0%), and high in countries such as the United States, Peru and Brazil at 72%. .. 69% and 63%, respectively. The immunization rate in Southeast Asia was 41% and that in sub-Saharan Africa was 18%. HIV attacks the immune system. Its chronic and advanced stage is known as Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Because the immune system of infected patients is suppressed, they are more susceptible to infections with other bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and are at increased risk of being infected with Covid-19. “Because this is the first report of vaccination rates in a large international cohort of people living with HIV in diverse global disease-bearing areas, these findings are field-based on overall and region-specific vaccination rates. “Provides information to,” said the senior author of the study at MGH’s Metabolism Units and Press Statement. “Given that the data highlight large inequality in rates across the region, public health authorities use these data to make people living with HIV, especially Covid-19, vulnerable to morbidity and mortality. Efforts to provide access to vaccines for groups need to be strengthened. ”This study was published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. According to an estimated 2019 report by the Government of India, there are approximately 234,900 rupees of HIV / AIDS patients in India. However, country estimates for the number of PLHIV vaccinated with the Covid vaccine are not available. There are about 25,000 people in Maharashtra currently receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), with only 20% taking Covid-19 shots. According to the Maharashtra AIDS Control Association (MDACS), approximately 50,687 people have received the first dose of PLHIV and 30,402 have been fully vaccinated in the state. “Since the start of the drive, there has been a lot of hesitation in taking Covid jabs among PLHIV,” said Manoj Pardeshi, a member of the National Union of People Living with HIV in India. “Some people believe that vaccination will infect Covid, while others are paranoid about getting seriously ill. We conducted several webins, started discussions on WhatsApp, and started discussions on WhatsApp. We’ve been urging people to take jabs. Our efforts worked in some pockets where vaccination rates were dramatically improved, “he said, with an overall PLHIV vaccination rate of 98.7%. I quoted an example of Pune. He said the few PLHIVs that were bedridden or trapped in the house were not covered. “We are currently contacting government officials to allow home vaccinations and allow additional PLHIV vaccinations as the immunity of two PLHIV vaccinations may not yet be very high,” he said. Said.

