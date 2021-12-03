See how many elementary school students in Onondaga County got Covid-19 shots





Syracuse, NY-One in four elementary school students in Onondaga County COVID-19 County official Ryan McMahon said this week since the vaccine was approved in early November. According to McMahon, about 8,100 children between the ages of 5 and 11 are receiving at least the first dose of Pfizer. With an estimated 35,000 children in that age group in the county, about 23% have started a double-dose vaccine series. This is higher than the 16.7% rate for New York as a whole. according to State Department. “We are making progress there,” McMahon said. “We would like to thank the pediatrician’s office, our own health department, and all the partners in the pharmacy who helped us experience this process.” The county operates clinics, especially for young children, at civic centers and schools. The pharmacy is also giving shots.So is the State Health Department. Mass vaccination site At the state trade fair. As with the adult vaccine, children should be vaccinated twice at 3-week intervals. The dose is only one-third that of an adult. The shot for young children was approved by the federal government on November 2, and the first clinic in Onondaga County was four days later. Young children are not as infected with Covid-19 as adults, according to experts, but vaccination of children can help reduce pandemics. People under the age of 20 make up 3% of hospitalizations in the county, while nearly 23% of confirmed Covid-19 cases according to County data. “It’s a huge reservoir of illness at that age, and they can go out and infect anyone they come in contact with,” said Dr. Syracuse’s Upstate Pediatrics and Adolescent Center pediatrician. Stephen Blatt said. Nationally, only about 30% of parents say they will vaccinate their children aged 5 to 11 immediately. Another 30% said they would not vaccinate their children, and the middle group said they would wait and see. Last month, a survey of about 10,000 parents in Onondaga County showed that 53% of parents plan to vaccinate their children as soon as possible, according to McMahon. The state reports that 61% of children in Onondaga County between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for ages 16 and older in December 2020 and included 12-15 years in May. Details of coronavirus Syracuse’s largest hospital has fired an additional 81 workers for refusing Covid vaccination In the hospital room, CNY’s mom loves cars and says goodbye to her teen who couldn’t overtake Covid Parents: Do you have any questions about the Covid-19 vaccine for elementary school students?Ask away

