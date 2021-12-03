COVID Booster Shot and Omicron: Send a text message to this number to get on for free and shorten your booking

Sarah Tew / CNET



Over 100 million people in the United States COVID booster shot -And with the coronavirus Omicron variant Currently Hawaii, New York, State between, United States Enliven the American Booster Shot Program.. If you’re looking for a booster effect, a convenient one-stop service will give you information about vaccine availability, bookings, and even the quickest free rides you can enter with six numbers.

Adults over the age of 18 are urgently recommended to take booster shots 6 months after the second dose of Pfizer or Modana and 2 months after the first dose. Johnson & Johnson.. From COVID-19 vaccine booster shot modern When Pfizer It’s free and available in 80,000 locations across the United States.

Vaccines against COVID-19 Highly effective For prevention of severe cases that cause hospitalization and death. People who are not completely vaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and more than 10 times more likely to die. Recent research.. Vaccine protection against variants such as Delta has been shown to diminish over time, increasing the urgency of booster shots as Omicron variants begin to spread.

Here’s all the information you can get in one text (and here How to get a free COVID-19 test kit right away).

Scheduled text for booster shots near you

To find a place to get a Moderna or Pfizer booster Postal code NS 438829.. This number is part of the US Government program associated with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has a website. Vaccines.gov..

I tried it with the zip code of CNET’s San Francisco office and immediately received a list of two Walgreens pharmacies in the area. It includes an address, phone number and a shortcode link from Bit.ly that you can book online. .. (Bit.ly is a reputable and useful platform for shortening long URLs. I always use it.)

Answers include vaccine brands and age groups available at each location. For example, “Moderna (18+), Pfizer (5-11)” indicates a pharmacy with stock of Moderna for adults and Pfizer Shots for children under the age of 12. Booster shots are currently approved for all adults, but point out that this is not approved for children as it takes time to collect the required data. Therefore, the guidance is subject to change over time.

The text message also contains a link to Vaccines.gov For more information, call the phone number if you need further assistance (800-232-0233) And a simple reply method-answer with “UPDATES”-if you want to get COVID-19 related updates by text message to the phone.

How do I get a free ride on a booster shot appointment?

If you need help in scheduling a booster, you can respond with a “Y” to the text to indicate that you want to board. You will receive another text message within 1 second. It offers free rides from Lyft and Uber to vaccine bookings, respectively (there may be some caveats to look at here).

The text contains a link to take advantage of the free Lyft Ride (Lyft.com/vax) And the phone number to call Uber: 855-921-0033..



How do I know when to get a booster shot?

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS will actively contact people who receive full doses at the site during the booster season. In addition, 64 million Medicare and 34 million AARP seniors will be contacted to take booster shots. Older people are considered one of the most vulnerable populations.

The vaccination card will also include the date of administration if you would like to consult to determine the timing of booster immunization. (Reminder: 6 months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 2 months after Johnson & Johnson.) I lost my COVID vaccine card, This is what to do.And here are all the ways Save COVID-19 vaccine card information on your mobile phone..

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.