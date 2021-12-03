Health
Here’s what you need to know: December 3, 2021
Detroit – Michigan reported 16,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 358 virus-related deaths on Wednesday- An average of 8,265 cases in 2 days.
Of the 358 deaths announced Wednesday, 160 were identified during a record review.
With the Wednesday update, the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan will be 1,318,123, including 24,090 deaths. These numbers have increased from 1,301,593 cases and 23,732 deaths. As of Monday..
Tests increased to about 40,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, with a 7-day positive rate 19.11% as of Monday -Increase from last week. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks.
advertisement
Status 7-day moving average for daily was 5,980 on Wednesday. 7 days The average number of deaths was 80 on Wednesday. The case fatality rate is 1.9%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 203,100 on Wednesday.
Michigan Reported is more than 10.5 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Monday 71% of 16 or more residents Received at least one dose 61.7% of 16 or more residents It is considered fully vaccinated.
According to Johns Hopkins University 48 million cases Reported in the United States, 775,600 dead Reported by a virus. World wide, 7.5 billion vaccinations Including the above, it has been administered 452 million times Only in the United States.
advertisement
In the world, It has been confirmed that 259 million people are infected. that’s all 5 million people died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and deliberate underreporting by some governments, the actual numbers are certainly much higher.
Coronavirus heading:
COVID Cases and Death Trends by Michigan County
look: Coronavirus cases, follow-up of outbreaks in schools in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations for adults and children
According to new data, the number of patients in COVID-19’s Michigan hospital has surpassed the spring wave and reached a record high.
MDHHS updated hospitalization data on Monday after a five-day break on the holidays. 4,386 people in hospitals throughout the state where COVID-19 is confirmed or suspected.
advertisement
Seven points from the expert Metro Detroit COVID update: “I think this is our fourth surge.”
NS Beaumont Health Experts provided the latest information about COVID The hospital trend in Metro Detroit calls this the “fourth surge” and shares three reasons he believes the numbers are rising again.
Nick Gilpin, an infectious disease doctor and medical director of infection prevention at Beaumont Health, held a virtual briefing on November 11th to discuss what he was seeing. Metro Detroit..
Please see here for the detail.
Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine for children
Parents are looking for where to get the COVID-19 vaccine for young children after the CDC gives a final green light on Pfizer’s adolescent doses for children aged 5 to 11 years.
advertisement
Doses should be available now or soon at your local pharmacy, clinic, hospital or clinic. Like the COVID-19 vaccine for adults, it’s free.
explainer: What you need to know about vaccines for children ages 5-11
We track the information available at the clinic and the doses for children aged 5-11 years. Click here for the live update blog.
According to data, coronavirus epidemics increased by 62% in schools in Michigan without maskman dates.
As the number of COVID cases continues to skyrocket in Michigan, new data suggest that mandatory school masks are working to slow the spread of the virus.
This is one of the most disruptive problems in a pandemic, especially in schools where masking is a duty. Anger and frustration boiled inside, outside, and on the board. However, the new data supports the use of masks in schools.
advertisement
Michigan adopts new definition of COVID generation for schools and raises threshold
Michigan health authorities have adopted a new definition of COVID-19 school outbreaks. This raises the threshold from 2 school-related cases to 3 cases.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has such meaning From the Council of State and Territory Epidemiologists- See it here.. The new definition changes the threshold from two in the group to at least three cases.
advertisement
Please check this out for details.
Influenza pandemic is expected to increase this year due to less COVID precautions
in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.
Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus during the 2020 influenza season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen. Probably because of wearing masks, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.
advertisement
But this year, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective, and influenza is expected to be more widespread.
Detroit begins scheduling a third dose of COVID vaccination
Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with weakened immunity to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger their immune system in order to schedule a third vaccination appointment.
A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be provided to those who book on a drive-through at the TCF Center.
Please check this out for details.
advertisement
The CDC recommends that vaccinated people wear masks in schools and some indoor environments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.
The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.
Michigan COVID-19th Case Report after November 15th:
advertisement
November 15-7,012 new cases
November 16-7,281 new cases
November 17-7,280 new cases
November 18-8,990 new cases
November 19-8,990 new cases
November 20-5,669 new cases
November 21-5,669 new cases
November 22-5,670 new cases
November 23-8,502 new cases
November 24-8,501 new cases
November 25-5,065 new cases
November 26-5,066 new cases
November 27-5,066 new cases
November 28-5,066 new cases
November 29-5,066 new cases
November 30-8,265 new cases
December 1-8,265 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths since November 15.
November 15-32 new deaths
November 16-121 new dead
November 17-121 new dead
November 18-64 new deaths
November 19-64 new deaths (71 in the last two days from important records)
November 20-27 new deaths
November 21-28 new deaths
November 22-28 new deaths (32 in the last 3 days from important records)
November 23-140 new deaths
November 24-140 new deaths (143 in the last two days from important records)
November 25-28 new deaths
November 26-28 new deaths
November 27-28 new deaths
November 28-28 new deaths
November 29-27 new deaths (57 in the last 5 days from important records)
November 30-179 people died
December 1-179 deaths (160 in the last two days from important records)
Coronavirus resource:
COVID-19 Discussion Forum:
Join us in our private space to discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share your questions, experiences, insights and opinions.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit-All rights reserved.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/2021/12/03/michigan-covid-heres-what-to-know-dec-3-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]