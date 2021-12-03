Here’s what you need to know: December 3, 2021

Detroit – Michigan reported 16,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 358 virus-related deaths on Wednesday- An average of 8,265 cases in 2 days.

Of the 358 deaths announced Wednesday, 160 were identified during a record review.

With the Wednesday update, the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan will be 1,318,123, including 24,090 deaths. These numbers have increased from 1,301,593 cases and 23,732 deaths. As of Monday..

Tests increased to about 40,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, with a 7-day positive rate 19.11% as of Monday -Increase from last week. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks.

advertisement

Status 7-day moving average for daily was 5,980 on Wednesday. 7 days The average number of deaths was 80 on Wednesday. The case fatality rate is 1.9%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 203,100 on Wednesday.

Michigan Reported is more than 10.5 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Monday 71% of 16 or more residents Received at least one dose 61.7% of 16 or more residents It is considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University 48 million cases Reported in the United States, 775,600 dead Reported by a virus. World wide, 7.5 billion vaccinations Including the above, it has been administered 452 million times Only in the United States.

advertisement

In the world, It has been confirmed that 259 million people are infected. that’s all 5 million people died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and deliberate underreporting by some governments, the actual numbers are certainly much higher.

COVID Cases and Death Trends by Michigan County

look: Coronavirus cases, follow-up of outbreaks in schools in Michigan

According to new data, the number of patients in COVID-19’s Michigan hospital has surpassed the spring wave and reached a record high.

MDHHS updated hospitalization data on Monday after a five-day break on the holidays. 4,386 people in hospitals throughout the state where COVID-19 is confirmed or suspected.

advertisement

NS Beaumont Health Experts provided the latest information about COVID The hospital trend in Metro Detroit calls this the “fourth surge” and shares three reasons he believes the numbers are rising again.

Nick Gilpin, an infectious disease doctor and medical director of infection prevention at Beaumont Health, held a virtual briefing on November 11th to discuss what he was seeing. Metro Detroit..

Please see here for the detail.

Parents are looking for where to get the COVID-19 vaccine for young children after the CDC gives a final green light on Pfizer’s adolescent doses for children aged 5 to 11 years.

advertisement

Doses should be available now or soon at your local pharmacy, clinic, hospital or clinic. Like the COVID-19 vaccine for adults, it’s free.

explainer: What you need to know about vaccines for children ages 5-11

We track the information available at the clinic and the doses for children aged 5-11 years. Click here for the live update blog.

As the number of COVID cases continues to skyrocket in Michigan, new data suggest that mandatory school masks are working to slow the spread of the virus.

This is one of the most disruptive problems in a pandemic, especially in schools where masking is a duty. Anger and frustration boiled inside, outside, and on the board. However, the new data supports the use of masks in schools.

advertisement

Please see this data.

Michigan health authorities have adopted a new definition of COVID-19 school outbreaks. This raises the threshold from 2 school-related cases to 3 cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has such meaning From the Council of State and Territory Epidemiologists- See it here.. The new definition changes the threshold from two in the group to at least three cases.

advertisement

Please check this out for details.

in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.

Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus during the 2020 influenza season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen. Probably because of wearing masks, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.

advertisement

But this year, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective, and influenza is expected to be more widespread.

Learn more about.

Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with weakened immunity to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger their immune system in order to schedule a third vaccination appointment.

A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be provided to those who book on a drive-through at the TCF Center.

Please check this out for details.

advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Learn more about.

Michigan COVID-19th Case Report after November 15th:

advertisement

November 15-7,012 new cases

November 16-7,281 new cases

November 17-7,280 new cases

November 18-8,990 new cases

November 19-8,990 new cases

November 20-5,669 new cases

November 21-5,669 new cases

November 22-5,670 new cases

November 23-8,502 new cases

November 24-8,501 new cases

November 25-5,065 new cases

November 26-5,066 new cases

November 27-5,066 new cases

November 28-5,066 new cases

November 29-5,066 new cases

November 30-8,265 new cases

December 1-8,265 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths since November 15.

November 15-32 new deaths

November 16-121 new dead

November 17-121 new dead

November 18-64 new deaths

November 19-64 new deaths (71 in the last two days from important records)

November 20-27 new deaths

November 21-28 new deaths

November 22-28 new deaths (32 in the last 3 days from important records)

November 23-140 new deaths

November 24-140 new deaths (143 in the last two days from important records)

November 25-28 new deaths

November 26-28 new deaths

November 27-28 new deaths

November 28-28 new deaths

November 29-27 new deaths (57 in the last 5 days from important records)

November 30-179 people died

December 1-179 deaths (160 in the last two days from important records)

Coronavirus resource:

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join us in our private space to discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share your questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.