Botswana has reached an important milestone in the eradication of mother-to-child transmission of HIV

Botswana has become the first WHO-certified high-burden country by achieving key milestones in eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV. WHO grants this certification to countries with a mother-to-child HIV transmission rate of less than 5%. We provided prenatal care and antiretroviral treatment to over 90% of pregnant women. It achieved an HIV prevalence of less than 500 per 100,000 live births.

The country shows that an AIDS-free generation is possible. This is a major step forward in eradicating AIDS in Africa and shows how visionary political leadership in line with public health priorities can save lives.

The story of Kenielwe

Kenielwe (red) and his mother Cecilia (blue) roam the town of Lobatse in Botswana, where Kenielwe attends high school. She was 17 years old and was not infected with HIV, thanks to the medicine her mother Cecilia took during her pregnancy.

Kenielwe is grateful to her mother for taking the pill and protecting her. She was born free of HIV and is looking forward to the future. She wants to be a pharmacist.

Dora’s story

Dora lives in the village of Serowe in Botswana. She is a poultry farmer living with HIV. When she became pregnant, she was worried that she might infect her baby with the virus. She was anxiously waiting for the results of the HIV test, and she couldn’t be happy when it turned negative.

Dora was enrolled in a prenatal care program that provides treatment to protect her child. She is on antiretroviral therapy and her son was born uninfected with HIV.

Worldwide, 15 countries have been certified to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Nothing was more pandemic than Botswana. The country’s achievements so far on its path to exclusion are the result of 20 years of national response strategies. In 1999, when the HIV positive rate reached 30%, Botswana launched an aggressive program to prevent mother-to-child transmission. In 2013, Botswana became one of the first countries in the world to implement the so-called “Option B +”. This is a lifelong triple antiretroviral treatment regimen that is highly effective at diagnosis and plans to treat all pregnant and lactating women living with HIV. ..

