Unvaccinated cases dominate the local spread of COVID-19.Authorities support new variants
For yet another new variant of COVID-19, local health officials said it was premature to predict that its presence would alter the proliferation of new cases in progress.
However, as the virus continues to spread, the emphasis is on vaccines.
Because the authorities said that immunization was working.
According to the St. Clair County Health Department, there were more than 7,200 known cases of coronavirus between September and November, with 876 cases, or 12%, breakthroughs. According to Dr. Annette Mercatante, the per capita difference helps public health authorities understand the prevalence of the spread between the two groups.
The frequency of 1,189 cases per 100,000 people who tested positive for vaccinated people was much lower than 7,415 cases per 100,000 people who were not vaccinated.
“Unvaccinated individuals were more than six times more likely to be infected than vaccinated individuals,” Mercatante said in an email.
By the end of November, news of Omicron variants identified around the world began to dominate the debate over COVID, and as of Friday, positive cases were identified in five states across the United States.
As of the end of this week, no cases of Omicron have been identified in Michigan.
And, nevertheless, Mercatante echoed other health authorities. The Delta variant remains the predominant strain in the United States, encouraging vaccination over the age of 5, boosters over the age of 18, and other common preventive strategies.
“We monitor the situation carefully, expect the best and prepare for the worst,” she said. “The state is strengthening surveillance, so you can come here and find a variant that is circulating, but you probably can’t prevent it from coming. Scientists say Omicron, which one it is. We are still working to better understand how it spreads, whether vaccines prevent it, and how serious it is. “
What does the latest data tell me?
In a live Facebook Q & A session on Thursday, Mercatante emphasized that the number currently reported by the county is a known case, with an average of about 150 new daily cases.
She said the data reported were data that “entered” the Michigan disease surveillance system as a result of a positive test submitted. “So it doesn’t include home tests,” she said.
As of Friday, there were 4,731 active COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s data dashboard. A total of 27,047 cases, 910 cases of hospitalization, 538 cases of death, and 21,778 cases of recovery were reached.
This is 1,181 more than reported last Monday, 10 hospitalizations and deaths, and 283 recovery.
Also, as of Friday, 53% of St. Clair County residents completed the standard one- or two-dose vaccine series, with more than 19,200 boosters or boosters.
As of Thursday, the county’s positive test rate was about 23.1%.
Mercatante said local positive rates were higher than the state average and vaccination rates were low.
Looking at the new cases every day, the health doctor said that the latest curves after Thanksgiving seemed a bit different, adding: It looks stagnant, but I don’t think so. I think this is just the variability of the data that occurs on weekends of the holidays. That data can be distorted on a daily basis. But overall, I think it’s more convincing. “
Please contact Jackie Smith ((810) 989-6270 or [email protected]). Follow her on Twitter @ Jackie20Smith.
