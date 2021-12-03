Elucidating the Causes of UTI-Induced Delirium-ScienceDaily





Researchers at Cedars Sinai can eliminate delirium associated with urinary tract infections (UTIs) in older patients by blocking the action of a protein called interleukin 6 (IL-6), which is part of the immune system. I found. Their study in laboratory mice Journal of Neuroinflammation, It can pave the way for clinical trials of IL-6 inhibitors as a treatment for human UTI-related delirium.

Older women are more likely to develop UTI, a bladder and urethral infection that causes urinary urgency and pain. UTIs also cause delirium in the elderly, causing a sharp decline in mental abilities and causing confused thinking. “Up to one-third of older patients admitted to UTI can experience some confusion and diminished awareness,” said Cedars-Sinai’s Neuroscience Critical Care Unit and Neurocritical Care Study. Dr. Shouri Lahiri, director and senior author, said. Of research. “Delirium affects millions of patients annually in the United States and contributes to extended hospital stays, long-term cognitive impairment, and increased mortality. Delirium is a complete recovery of patients. It could be no turning point. This is well established. That’s why this is happening. “ To better understand the specific biological mechanisms behind UTI-related delirium, Lahiri et al. Observed laboratory mice with and without UTI in a specially designed maze. In an arena where animals can move around freely, uninfected mice spent more time in the center of the chamber. Patients with urinary tract infections flock to the periphery, suggesting a high level of anxiety, a common symptom of delirium. In a Y-shaped maze with three arms to explore, uninfected mice tended to explore all three arms, while mice with UTI continued to return to the same, another delirium. It suggested a loss of short-term memory, which is one of the characteristics. The researchers also observed structural changes in the brain of mice with UTI. In a previous study led by Lahiri, in February American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, Researchers have discovered a relationship between ventilator-induced lung injury and delirium. In both cases, Lahiri et al. Theorized that this was due to IL-6’s response to lung damage or UTI, which helps regulate the immune response. “Occasionally, if IL-6 is overreacted, our study shows that there may be brain damage,” Lahiri said. “IL-6 induces changes in neurons associated with delirium-like behavior. This is the first time that this type of structural and functional change has been demonstrated. Two different models of this connection Shown. Infectious and one infectious. “ In the current study, researchers treated some infected mice with antibodies that blocked the effects of IL-6, eliminating the delirium-like behavior of those animals. “Treatment with the UTI group’s anti-IL-6 antibody normalized all brain changes, both structurally and functionally,” Rahiri said. “Abundant studies have shown a link between IL-6 and delirium, but only this and previous studies may have a direct pathological role for IL-6 in delirium. It shows that. “ If symptoms are treated early, complete recovery is possible, and the next step is to design clinical trials with anti-IL-6 antibodies for the treatment of patients with UTI-induced delirium. “Dr. Rahiri and his team have built a research framework that goes far beyond this research,” said Nancy Sikot Medicine, Department of Neurology, Special Chairman of the Women’s Guild of Neurology at Cedars Sinai. The doctor said. “Building on these efforts may improve the outcomes of many patients.” Lahiri believes that models created by him and his collaborators can be used to study delirium under other conditions associated with an increased incidence of UTI. These include those with existing neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, and multiple sclerosis, where delirium is difficult to distinguish from the underlying disorder but treatment is important. “A huge number of people are in a position to benefit from these surveys,” he said. “We aim to apply this model to conditions of these other systemic disorders and to conditions in which the brain dysfunction caused is potentially reversible.”

