34 new cases of COVID-19, another death, reported Friday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit

On Friday, 34 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Thunder Bay District, bringing the number of active cases in the area to 127.

According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), 29 of Friday’s cases occur in Thunder Bay and its surrounding communities, and 5 in indigenous communities.

Most of Friday’s incidents — 23 — are the result of close contact, TBDHU said. Seven are scheduled to travel outside the region and four are under investigation.

Another death was reported by TBDHU on Friday.

The TBDHU announcement came hours after Dr. Janet De Mille, a medical officer, appeared at CBC’s Superior Morning, during which she expressed concern about the increasing number of cases in the district.

Demil said the number of cases was “unpleasantly high.”

“I wish it was lower,” she said. “I’m worried that the number of cases will increase overall, especially as the holidays approach. That can be very difficult for us.”

According to Demil, some of the recent cases are due to people who traveled outside northwestern Ontario and brought back the virus.

“Clearly, there was an important introduction to these important introductions to the school environment, especially the primary schools that are prevalent in both classes and buses,” said De Mille. “Then it’s like kids telling it to others, and it was a big, big impetus for our spread last month.”

“They give it to others in their home,” she said. “If they are with other people, perhaps another family, perhaps their relatives, perhaps their friends, it will be transmitted to those friends, and we will virus from those people to others. I will continue to see the infection. “

Another school case was announced later Friday by TBDHU, who said individuals associated with the St. Margaret School in Thunder Bay were tested positive for the virus.

However, TBDHU said the individual did not attend school “for a long time.” Nevertheless, TBDHU requires that anyone identified as a close contact be dismissed and tested as a precautionary measure.

This case affects one classroom cohort and one school bus cohort.

According to Demil, 40% of COVID-19 cases in the district in November were people under the age of 19, and most of them were children under the age of 10.

The number of young people aged 5-11 years vaccinated with COVID-19 is increasing, but as of Thursday, “almost” 20% of young people in that age group were vaccinated once. De Mille said. ..

TBDHU also encourages people to avoid non-essential trips to Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Demil also expressed concern about world travel, especially given the new variant of Omicron she said was “already quite popular” before it was officially approved and announced last week.

“I heard there was recently [Omicron] The Minnesota case, “said Demil.

“We know that people are back [to] “Thunder Bay area or district,” she said. And those who have actually traveled need to take special precautions to prevent the virus from spreading to others if they bring it home. “

NS CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker Currently, all but one county in Minnesota are listed as having a “high” community infection of the virus. Lake of the Woods County is described as having a “substantial” community infection.

“If you look at Duluth and Lake County or Cook County next to the border, you can see that the number of cases of Duluth is significantly higher and the infection to the community is increasing,” Demil said. “They don’t have the basic public health measures we have here when it comes to masking and screening.”

“And they have a slightly lower immunity rate,” she said. “So they have the conditions to promote a wider spread among people.”

In short, DeMille said that visitors to Duluth are at “much higher risk” of being exposed to COVID-19 and potentially bringing the virus back to northwestern Ontario.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced four new cases of four new viruses in the service area on Friday, increasing the number of active cases in the region to 17.

Two of Friday’s new cases are in the Kenora area, and there is one new case each in the Rainey River and the Sioux Lookout area.