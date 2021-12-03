Health
34 new cases of COVID-19, another death, reported Friday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit
On Friday, 34 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Thunder Bay District, bringing the number of active cases in the area to 127.
According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), 29 of Friday’s cases occur in Thunder Bay and its surrounding communities, and 5 in indigenous communities.
Most of Friday’s incidents — 23 — are the result of close contact, TBDHU said. Seven are scheduled to travel outside the region and four are under investigation.
Another death was reported by TBDHU on Friday.
The TBDHU announcement came hours after Dr. Janet De Mille, a medical officer, appeared at CBC’s Superior Morning, during which she expressed concern about the increasing number of cases in the district.
Demil said the number of cases was “unpleasantly high.”
“I wish it was lower,” she said. “I’m worried that the number of cases will increase overall, especially as the holidays approach. That can be very difficult for us.”
According to Demil, some of the recent cases are due to people who traveled outside northwestern Ontario and brought back the virus.
“Clearly, there was an important introduction to these important introductions to the school environment, especially the primary schools that are prevalent in both classes and buses,” said De Mille. “Then it’s like kids telling it to others, and it was a big, big impetus for our spread last month.”
“They give it to others in their home,” she said. “If they are with other people, perhaps another family, perhaps their relatives, perhaps their friends, it will be transmitted to those friends, and we will virus from those people to others. I will continue to see the infection. “
Another school case was announced later Friday by TBDHU, who said individuals associated with the St. Margaret School in Thunder Bay were tested positive for the virus.
However, TBDHU said the individual did not attend school “for a long time.” Nevertheless, TBDHU requires that anyone identified as a close contact be dismissed and tested as a precautionary measure.
This case affects one classroom cohort and one school bus cohort.
According to Demil, 40% of COVID-19 cases in the district in November were people under the age of 19, and most of them were children under the age of 10.
The number of young people aged 5-11 years vaccinated with COVID-19 is increasing, but as of Thursday, “almost” 20% of young people in that age group were vaccinated once. De Mille said. ..
TBDHU also encourages people to avoid non-essential trips to Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
Demil also expressed concern about world travel, especially given the new variant of Omicron she said was “already quite popular” before it was officially approved and announced last week.
“I heard there was recently [Omicron] The Minnesota case, “said Demil.
“We know that people are back [to] “Thunder Bay area or district,” she said. And those who have actually traveled need to take special precautions to prevent the virus from spreading to others if they bring it home. “
NS CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker Currently, all but one county in Minnesota are listed as having a “high” community infection of the virus. Lake of the Woods County is described as having a “substantial” community infection.
“If you look at Duluth and Lake County or Cook County next to the border, you can see that the number of cases of Duluth is significantly higher and the infection to the community is increasing,” Demil said. “They don’t have the basic public health measures we have here when it comes to masking and screening.”
“And they have a slightly lower immunity rate,” she said. “So they have the conditions to promote a wider spread among people.”
In short, DeMille said that visitors to Duluth are at “much higher risk” of being exposed to COVID-19 and potentially bringing the virus back to northwestern Ontario.
Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced four new cases of four new viruses in the service area on Friday, increasing the number of active cases in the region to 17.
Two of Friday’s new cases are in the Kenora area, and there is one new case each in the Rainey River and the Sioux Lookout area.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/covid-update-thunder-bay-1.6272123
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]