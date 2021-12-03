Tests developed at Duke can quickly find out who has the antibody to fight which coronavirus variant :: WRAL.com





— A biomedical engineer at Duke University has devised a test to quickly and easily assess how well someone’s antibody fights infection from multiple coronavirus variants. This test is a COVID-19 Variant Spike-ACE2 competitive antibody neutralizing assay, or CoVariant-SCAN may tell doctors how well they are protected from mutations circulating in the community as well as new patients. It can also show which monoclonal antibody treatment is most useful to the patient. Dr. Cameron Wolf, an associate professor at Duke University School of Medicine, said: statement. “As we successfully vaccinate more and more people, the potential for mutants to more radically circumvent vaccine-induced antibody neutralization is one of the protracted fears. And if that fear comes true, if Omicron turns out to be the worst scenario – how can we know it fast enough? “ The testing technique relies on a polymer brush coating that acts as a non-adhesive surface, blocking anything other than the intended purpose. Biomarker Do not attach it to the test slide when it gets wet.The effect of the non-stick shield makes the test sensitive even at low levels of its target, allowing researchers to print different molecular traps on different areas of the slide to catch more than one. Biomarker Test protection from multiple variants in one test at a time. Researchers printed fluorescent human ACE2 protein- Coronavirus infamous spike cell target Protein – Top slide. We also printed peplomer unique to each variant in different parts of the slide. When you run the test, the ACE2 protein separates and is trapped by the peplomer on the slide, causing the slide to glow. However, in the presence of the antibody, the spike protein cannot grab the ACE2 protein and the slides are less brilliant, demonstrating the effectiveness of the antibody. By printing different variants of the spike protein on different parts of the slide, researchers can see how effective the antibody is in preventing each variant from latching on human cell targets. To determine someone’s resistance to a viral variant, scientists now need to isolate a living virus and culture some cells. This can take more than 24 hours and requires a variety of safety measures and specially trained technicians. Duke’s researchers CoVariant-SCAN test does not require live virus, can be used in most settings and takes Time – Probably only 15 minutes – NS Produces accurate results. “We want to visualize new variants in real time and understand who still has functional immunity,” Wolff said. “to be able to do Pre-Screen individuals for antibodies and predict if they are adequately protected against the particular mutant they are probably encountering. trip Or it is emerging in their area. There is no way to do that at this time. “ Researchers are currently working to streamline the technology to mass-produced chips and report results on just a few drops of blood, plasma, or other liquid samples containing antibodies. The survey is Ashtosh Chilcoti, Alan L. Kaganov He is a prominent professor and chairman of Duke’s Faculty of Biomedical Engineering and is funded by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency of the Department of Defense. It was published online in Science Advances on Friday. More about this

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/test-developed-at-duke-can-quickly-tell-who-s-got-antibodies-to-fight-which-coronavirus-variant/20015656/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos