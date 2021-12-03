MLHU puts vaccine site on hold as threat of Omicron increases





London, Ontario. ―――― Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) states that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is “on hold” in case the demand for vaccines surges. Tracey Gordon, Senior Manager of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, said the move is addressing a three-part wave of potential needs. She commented in an interview with CTV News London after visiting the Western Fair District Agriplex mass vaccination site. It has been modified to accommodate children. Currently, MLHU is vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years, but has been increasing since December 13th to give booster shots to adults over 50 years old. Currently, vaccination clinic staff are addressing the additional uncertainty of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Alex Summers, Deputy Medical Officer of Health at MLHU, said this week he believes Omicron will find a way to southwestern Ontario. Gordon says her staff is ready to respond as needed. “We have some facilities on hold in the background and we expect them to open,” says Gordon. “You can increase from the current 7-hour shift to a 12-hour shift.” The Health Unit currently operates mass vaccination clinics at the Karadoc Community Centers in Agriplex and Mount Bridges in London. According to Gordon, child vaccination has been vaccinated in 4,500 children since it began a week ago, of which just over 3,500 have been vaccinated in London. She says it is a positive start towards giving doses to the arms of an estimated 38,000 children in the MLHU catchment area. Adults who take the first and second shots at Agripplex will notice a significant difference internally. Currently, the facility has two streams, one for children only. According to Gordon, the latter is designed to keep children engaged in activities as they progress through the vaccination process. “We sought to make it a very family friendly environment. We saw and found, we have stress stars. These continue to be vaccinated between families I have a family pod. “ Gordon argues that vaccination is the key to stopping the virus and its new variants. Retired health nurse Nancy del Maestro can be seen preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for her child. Behind her is Tracey Gordon, Senior Manager of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic of Middlesex-London Health Unit on Friday, December 3, 2021. (SeanIrvine / CTV News) Nancy Dermaestro agrees. A retired public health nurse applied to fight COVID-19 a year ago. She is happy to vaccinate her children, but admits that it is difficult to keep up with the fight. “It can get dark again after seeing a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now it feels a bit dim in Omicron, but we’re getting there because we’re increasing the vaccine.”

