“Critical Bed Capacity Concerns” at Windsor Hospital Due to COVID and Respiratory Diseases





Windsor, Ontario. ―――― Windsor-Essex’s healthcare partners warn the general public that capacity pressure is increasing across the region’s acute care system due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and other respiratory illnesses. increase. Three hospitals in the area are Essex-Windsor EMS and The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit published a joint news release on Friday. “Hospitals are not only increasing the number of cases of COVID-19, but also reporting significant concerns about bed capacity amid the recent surge in respiratory illness,” the news release said. “In case of an emergency, we always respond quickly and receive immediate treatment, but patients should expect waiting time and treatment of non-emergency illnesses to be much longer than usual.” Ambulance response times in non-emergency situations can also be longer than usual. Hospital officials say they are doing everything they can to maintain their surgical ability. Many of the surgeries were postponed during the peak of the pandemic after the spring of 2021. “We are asking patients to seek as much care as possible in their local environment, such as their doctor or local clinic, for non-urgent needs to reduce the strain on the system. “Health partners say. Windsor Regional Hospital also says it is experiencing a dramatic increase in infants with severe respiratory problems who soon require a high level of care. Windsor Regional Hospital had to transfer 11 pediatric patients suffering from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to London or Detroit during the first two days of October, November, and December. By comparison, between October and November last year, WRH transferred only three pediatric patients. The age of the child to be transferred is usually 2 years or younger. Health officials recognize that respiratory viruses that are not directly related to COVID-19 still exist in us and that individuals need to recognize them in their daily lives, but the reason for this sudden increase Says unknown. The best way to limit their spread is to continue public health measures, especially for children at high risk of severe RSV disease, such as premature babies, children with chronic lung and heart conditions, and children with weakened immunity. Be careful. I’m also watching WECHU Rapid increase in community spread of COVID-19At the latest 7-day rate of 123 cases per 100,000 population. Some of these cases require hospitalization and critical care beds. Hospitals report that the majority of these cases requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated. Erie Shores HealthCare states that the positive rate of COVID-19 percent from individuals tested at the COVID-19 Assessment Center has been around 15 percent in the past week. As of November 29, the overall COVID-19% positive for Windsor / Essex is 8.3%. By comparison, Ontario’s COVID-19% positive rate is 3%. Local health partners continue to emphasize the importance of vaccination to control the spread.

