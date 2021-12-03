More than half of the cases in England occurred after two Covid vaccines

More than half of Omicron cases in the UK occurred after two doses of vaccine personnel were revealed, as the first risk assessment of the new Covid variant was announced on Friday.

In a new technology briefing from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 12 of 22 known cases in the UK by November 30 were fully vaccinated, and Omicron’s potential to evade vaccines. Suggests.

The other two infected had the first dose at least 4 weeks ago. Six were unvaccinated and no data were available for two.

The age of those who test positive has not yet been confirmed.

Based on its mutation, UKHSA has issued the best “red” warning to the virus about its theoretical ability to circumvent both vaccines and adaptive immunity. He also warned that it may reduce the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatment. Two of them are currently approved in the UK.

However, officials said they were less confident in the red rating because the number of Omicron cases analyzed was so small. Delta and beta variants were previously given a red warning about some of their risk indicators in previous briefings.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency (SAGE) also said that Omicron could be more contagious in the air.

Minutes from the latest meeting, the group admitted that its “preliminary signs” were made with “low confidence”, but new variants “may show more aerial propagation.” Is called.

This is because the number of cases of Omicron in Scotland has increased by 16 to 29 in the last 24 hours, and step concerts have been held among sources. The first case of this variant was identified in Wales. Official updates to UKHSA figures are “soon” and the UK total is expected to “never fall below” 66, according to sources.

scientist Even in South Africa, we believe that Omicron can avoid immunity much more. From infections prior to other strains.

Simply put, if you already have one COVID If you are not vaccinated, you may not have much protection from Omicron.

Some hopeful news related to Omicron published a Lancet paper on Friday showing that booster vaccines may still provide good protection in the face of mutants. ..

The team studying the effects of the third dose said the body’s T-cell immune response after booster shots may provide protection from hospitalization and death.

This study also supports the UK’s decision to offer Pfizer or Moderna as a third shot, and mRNA jabs such as these lead to the most significant elevations in immune levels. Therefore, this week, the UK decision-maker will order two to another 114 million doses.

The latest data on vaccination status of inpatient Covid patients in Gauteng, including Johannesburg, show that only a few of the 1,351 patients in the region have been vaccinated. increase.

One caveat to the data is that the vaccination status of about 1,000 patients is unknown for some reason, but of the 347 patients whose vaccination status is known, 317 are vaccinated. I haven’t received a jab that reemphasizes the importance of that.

That is why there remains concern among British authorities that a huge wave of Omicron, as in South Africa, could endanger the lives of unvaccinated people if it hits the population. ..

This puts extreme pressure on the NHS during the busiest times of the year, which is why some European countries, such as Germany and Austria, have imposed strict blockade-style measures on unvaccinated people.

There are concerns that many vaccinated people may get mild illness, but based on the latest data, most scientists say that the vaccine will escape to a level that will significantly increase deaths. I’m optimistic that there isn’t.