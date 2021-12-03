You can’t get sick with influenza and COVID-19 at the same time, right?

As winter approaches, doctors at the Loma Linda University Health Department want to remind the public of the importance of protecting themselves from the flu. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the influenza virus generally spreads most frequently during the fall and winter seasons and peaks in the United States between December and February.

COVID-19 and influenza will spread at the same time this year. However, there may be misunderstandings about the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters that can be used with the flu vaccine.

Disease experts recommended getting the flu vaccine this year

Richelle Guerrero-WoollyMD, an infectious disease specialist at the Loma Linda University Health Department, said last year’s flu season was below average, but there is no guarantee that it will be the same season this year. Influenza vaccination is essential for the same reasons as before. ..

“During the regular season, influenza remains a major cause of serious illness and death in the United States,” says Guerrero-Woolley. “Vaccines work to prevent it.”

In addition, people vaccinated against the flu help reduce the spread of the virus, especially to more vulnerable people in their communities, she says.

COVID-19 and flu can cause illness at the same time

According to Guerrero-Wooley, healthcare providers were concerned last year about the double infection of COVID-19 and the spread of influenza in the community. In addition, the population at risk for severe COVID-19 is generally the same as the population at risk for severe influenza.

“I’m still not sure if this is something to worry about because the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters are available this year in addition to the flu vaccine, but both viruses can be infected at the same time. “She says. “It’s a concern because we know that both COVID-19 and the flu can lead to serious and life-threatening illnesses.”

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters do not help prevent influenza

Guerrero-Wooley recommends the flu vaccine, even if you are partially or completely vaccinated with COVID-19. She states that while both viruses cause respiratory illness with similar symptoms, they ultimately require different protections.

“The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide protection or immunity against the influenza virus. Each vaccine was designed to target a specific virus,” she says.

In addition, wearing a mask and keeping a social distance provides some protection from influenza infections and infections, similar to COVID-19, but illness experts say that the flu vaccine is an additional layer of protection. Inoculation is recommended.

“All of these additional precautions can certainly help reduce the spread of the flu, but none offer 100% protection,” says Guerrero-Wooley.

The influenza vaccine does not interfere with the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. The reverse is also true.

“At this time, there is no data to show that the vaccines are interfering with each other,” she says. “We recommend that you can get the vaccine at the same time.”

According to the CDC, “The experience of vaccination with other vaccines shows how our body develops defenses, whether the vaccine is given alone or with other vaccines. Possible side effects are generally similar. “

If you have any concerns, we recommend that you consult your healthcare provider.

Beware — COVID-19 and the flu have many overlapping symptoms

According to Guerrero-Wooley, healthcare providers have more duplicate symptoms than last year, including runny nose, dry cough, fever, chills, and muscle aches.

“If you have any symptoms that may be due to either COVID-19 or the flu, stay home from work, practice hand hygiene, wear a mask, and especially as much else as possible. It’s a good idea to isolate yourself from others, “she says. .. “It’s also reasonable to go ahead and take the test as soon as possible to see if either virus is positive.”

Please see us Website Find out more about the flu and schedule flu shots for you and your family.