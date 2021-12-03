Health
Hospitals in the Windsor Essex area reporting bed capacity concerns
Hospitals in the Windsor Essex area, community emergency care institutions, and health units warn residents about the pressure on capacity across the acute care system.
According to the news release, patients should expect longer waiting times in the emergency room, and treatment for non-urgent injuries will be “much longer than usual.”
Ambulance waiting times may also be longer than usual.
Dr. Wasim Sard, chief staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, said there are currently 10 people in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU), and that the unit has had double-digit cases for the first time in months. rice field.
“What we are concerned about right now is that we know that hospital admissions and ICU admissions are particularly tracking indicators of what is happening in the community,” he said.
“We know that community rates are rising, positive rates are rising, and there is no stagnation or decline in these community rates. As a result, we now have double-digit ICUs. Entering the room and seeing 18. Patients in our hospital with COVID-positive infections. “
“There is no doubt that the majority of inpatients and patients in the ICU, not just in Windsor Regional Hospital, but throughout the state, are not vaccinated.”
He said that fully vaccinated people, people in hospitals or in the COVID-19 ICU have symbiosis.
In addition to increasing the number of COVIDs, he said there was also an increase in respiratory illness between adults and children, the latter indicating severe cases.
“More and more children under the age of two have to be taken out of Windsor because of the need for more advanced acute care,” he said.
Windsor Regional Hospital transferred 11 pediatric patients suffering from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to London, Ontario or Detroit during the first two days of October, November, and December.
Only three pediatric patients were transferred to the hospital around the same time last year.
Patterns and trends seem to mean more ICU entry.— Dr. Wasim Third
According to Saad, the hospital has a competent team and a neonatal ICU, but far more patients have more serious symptoms.
“It’s a bit unusual and unusual to see so many people, especially those who have been moved out of Windsor. We were usually able to take care of the pediatric people,” he said. ..
“But with the number we see and the number of patients we had to transfer to, it’s worrisome.”
Saad said the system is now under pressure, but nothing more can be done.
“The patterns and trends, coupled with the patterns of positive and high rates in the community seen in the past few weeks, and the current high hospitalization rates and ICU capacity, seem to mean more. Increased hospitalization due to COVID. “
“It usually means drawing doctors, nurses and resources from other parts of the hospital. In that case, some care may be affected, obviously it is selective care, selective surgery. It starts from. “
If anyone has symptoms, they should go to the evaluation center, Saad said.
