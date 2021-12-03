Your Health: Approved vaccines can be used for boosters





Dr. Roach: I was 71 years old and was vaccinated against both Moderna COVID-19. When I asked my doctor about the Moderna booster, I was told that I could use the Pfizer booster, although it is not currently available. Can you confirm this? I’m a little cautious about taking different types of booster shots. morning Immunity to COVID-19 from the Moderna mRNA vaccine appears to last a little longer than the Pfizer vaccine. At the time of this writing, a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is recommended only for people over the age of 65. Otherwise, there is high risk or frequent systematic or occupational exposure. Several studies have been conducted on changing the type of vaccine in an individual, and the results promise that the change may have additional benefits. However, the Food and Drug Administration recently advised that an approved COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen) could be used. All three provide low risk and a high degree of protection. For those who want to know more, we have some of the latest recommendations on our Facebook page. facebook.com/ drkeithroach. Dr. Roach: I am an 88 year old man. I drool 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Your recent column didn’t provide a solution. I’ve heard of a drug called hyoscyamine. It is a medicine for motion sickness, but it is also used for drooling. Any ideas on whether this is effective for drooling? JN There are many possible causes for drooling, and careful assessment of nerve dysfunction, tooth problems, sinusitis, and nasal inflammation can lead to specific treatments. If you cannot determine the specific cause, you can try drugs that reduce saliva production. Doctors take advantage of the side effects of dry mouth to reduce drooling. In addition to hyoscyamine, other drugs used are: Atropine eye drops under the tongue. Antidepressant amitriptyline; glycopyrrolate. Everything was used successfully. These drugs are usually not completely effective, but can often help. Care must be taken not to dry the mouth too much as it can accelerate tooth disease. For some people, chewing gum and candy balls can help swallow and drool, especially in social situations. In severe cases, botulinum toxin can be injected into the salivary glands. Dr. Roach: Both my husband and I are taking atorvastatin (I am 10 mg, he is 20 mg). Do I need to take CoQ10? Did your recent column suggest that atorvastatin depletes CoQ10? We are 79 and 81 years old. No word CoQ10 supplementation is not recommended for people who do not have significant side effects from statins. For many who have noticed symptoms caused by statins, such as pain in muscles and joints, the symptoms are not due to statins. Studies conducted on the prevention of side effects with CoQ10 have failed to show any benefit. However, if you have muscle symptoms that appear to occur at the same time as statins, CoQ10 can resolve the symptoms in about one-third of people (which is about the same as the effect of the placebo group). CoQ10 is safe and relatively cheap, and for well-known brands it costs about $ 10 a month, so it makes sense to see if it helps. Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email their questions [email protected]

