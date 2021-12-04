Colorado children aged 5-11 years lag behind other groups with COVID vaccine





Children aged 5 to 11 years are eligible to be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine for a month, but state data show that they are the least vaccinated in the eligible group.

Denver — Despite being qualified COVID-19 vaccine Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are late for a month. “People are very excited,” he said. Colorado Children’s Hospital Dr. Brandy Freeman, a pediatrician. Then there are those who “hesitate and ask questions about vaccines.” Freeman said another approach must be taken when discussing vaccines for the most vulnerable people. “The approach with my patients, my family and my friends was first trying to understand what their concerns were,” Freeman said. Recently, she said that a 12-year-old patient who is not accustomed to the usual vaccine wants a COVID vaccine. “He studied it himself and brought it to his mother,” Freeman said. “They came here together and talked about it, about the COVID-19 vaccine and regular immunity.” Freeman talked to him and his mother. They both left the first dose of COVID vaccine. “Children are now aware that the world is different for them,” Freeman said. “And they are also listening to the science that vaccines can help us, keep us safe, and keep us doing what they want to do: being a healthy child. “ According to the state, Nearly 22% of ages 5-11 are receiving the first dose. Only 3% are fully vaccinated, compared to 73% of Coloradans over the age of 12. The youngest age group is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on November 2nd. “It’s a bit surprising, as parents in this age group are still accustomed to getting their children vaccinated frequently,” Freeman said. “But I understand that they are worried that they may be small.” Freeman’s hope is that more children will be vaccinated before being threatened by a new COVID variant. “We are reported horrible every day,” she said. “But we can play our part by vaccination and doing everything we have done so far. I think that will lead us from now on.” Colorado operates many vaccination sites. Larger sites can administer up to 1,000 doses per day. On Friday, the state announced that the Ball Arena site will reopen this month. Click here to find out where to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Related: Two Omicron cases found in Colorado Related: Family shares COVID lessons after life-saving surgery Recommended video: COVID-19 coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

