Alberta records 349 new COVID-19 cases, one additional coronavirus death
There were 349 new COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The state government reported on its website Friday afternoon about an incident identified in Alberta in the last 24 hours.
The state positive rate was reported to be 3.56 percent.
Despite the new cases, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell to 4,440 on Friday, down from 4,539 the day before.
The Calgary Zone is followed by more active COVID-19 cases (1,749) than any other region in the state, with the Edmonton Zone (1,166), North Zone (653), Central Zone (537), and South Zone (537). Follows it. 329). There are 6 active COVID-19 cases that are not linked to a particular zone.
The total number of Albertans who died in COVID-19 increased by one from Thursday to 3,258.
As of Friday afternoon, Alberta hospitals had 395 patients with COVID-19, 78 of whom were being treated in the intensive care unit. Although hospitalizations have declined since Thursday (419), the total number of COVID-19 ICU patients in Alberta on Friday was actually two more than a day ago.
read more: Travel in Omicron: COVID-19 test required to reach Canada, USA
Alberta Health did not provide up-to-date information on the existence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the state on Friday. On Thursday, medical officer Dr. Dina Hinsho announced that a fourth case of a mutant strain of concern had been identified in Alberta.
Trend story
The World Health Organization warns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant may suggest that it may be more contagious than previous strains.
read more: Canadians over the age of 18 should be offered a COVID-19 booster 6 months after the second shot: NACI
On Friday, Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunity strongly recommended that all people over 50 years old receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This recommendation follows a request from the federal government for information on the role of the COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fight against new Omicron variants.
read more: Don’t wait for the potential Omicron booster – Delta is still dominant, says top doctors
On Friday afternoon, Hinsho tweeted to Reminder that Albertan over the age of 60 was eligible to book a third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as long as at least six months had passed since the second dose. Did.
“Reservations start on December 6th and can be booked online. http://alberta.ca/vaccine Or call 811 ” She tweeted..
– Using files from Laura Osman in The Canadian Press
