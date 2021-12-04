Marion County reports a new COVID-19 positive rate of 3%

Ocala, Florida — According to the latest state reports, Marion County has a COVID-19 positive rate of up to 3%.

Marion County reported 165 new cases in the week leading up to December 2, increasing the cumulative total of COVID-19 infections in the community to 57,460. The 3% positive rate reported between November 26th and December 2nd was slightly higher than the previous week’s 2.9%.

The positive rate for all new COVID-19 cases across Florida during that period was 2.5%.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday rated Marion County’s community infection rate as “moderate.”

A new state report also shows that 1,358 people in Marion County were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine between November 26 and December 2. This was an increase of 109 vaccines from the previous week. The total number of vaccines increased from the previous week for the fourth straight week. Overall, 60% of Marion County residents over the age of 5 are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC recommends vaccination of all persons over the age of 5 to avoid serious illness caused by COVID-19. Authorities also recommend booster immunization for people over the age of 50, and those over the age of 18 who live in long-term care facilities, only if they completed the first vaccine series at least 6 months ago.

“A slight increase in new cases is what we are paying attention to, especially as variants of Omicron have been reported in the United States. This is a Thanksgiving-related anomaly and does not indicate a recent trend of stagnation. I hope there isn’t. The transmission has been reversed, “said Mark Lander, director of the Ministry of Health in Marion County.

“We continue to encourage vaccinations for all ages, including 5-11 years, because this is the most effective way to avoid serious illness and hospitalization. With the potential for more exposure to vacations and crowded gatherings, we also urge the community to maintain best practices for keeping them safe. “

To avoid illness caused by COVID-19, it is recommended that the CDC wash hands frequently with soap and water, cover the mouth and nose with elbows if coughing or sneezing, and stay at home if feeling sick. ..

The Omicron variant was detected in the United States on December 1st. The CDC remains the primary authority to maintain Omicron surveillance, and the Ministry of Health in Marion County will respond to variants with mitigation efforts, including both prevention and prevention, as needed. Treatment, Lander said.

According to the latest state report, the number of new cases of Marion has increased slightly, but remains relatively low compared to summer and early fall.

From the cases of COVID-19 reported from November 26th to December 2nd, Marion confirmed the following:

An average of 23.6 new cases per day

3% positive rate

A total of 1,358 people were vaccinated

During the week of November 19-25, Marion confirmed that:

An average of 17.7 new cases per day

Positive rate of 2.9%.

A total of 1,249 people have been vaccinated

During the week of November 12-18, Marion confirmed that:

An average of 18.4 new cases per day

2.6% positive rate

A total of 1,198 people were vaccinated

During the week of November 5th to 11th, Marion confirmed that:

An average of 18.3 new cases per day

2.6% positive rate.

A total of 1,034 people were vaccinated

Week 29-November 4, Marion saw:

An average of 21.6 new cases per day

3.3% positive rate.

A total of 712 people were vaccinated

During the week of October 22-28, Marion saw the following:

An average of 33 new cases per day

4.4% positive rate

A total of 808 people were vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccine information

Anyone over the age of 5 can now be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Florida Department of Health in Marion County.

The department is 1801 SE 32nd Ave, the headquarters of Okara, from 8:30 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday. We provide vaccinations by appointment.

Parents, guardians, or caregivers who are interested in getting vaccinated against their children, or adults seeking new vaccines or booster immunization, can book by visiting the following sites: tinyurl.com/MakeMarionFLVaxAppt..

Vaccines are available free of charge.

If you have any questions about your vaccine, we recommend that you consult your healthcare provider.

For groups aged 5-11, the department is creating available doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved vaccines for children from other manufacturers.

According to the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine for children under the age of 12 has the same active ingredients as the vaccine given to adults and adolescents, but at a dose of only one-third that of the adult vaccine. The vaccine is also given with a small needle designed specifically for children.

The Pfizer vaccine is also the only option available to children aged 12 to 17 years. For people over the age of 18, this division offers Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

County residents can also get vaccines from other providers throughout Marion County, including many pharmacies, clinics, clinics, and health centers.

visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator To learn more about vaccine locations.

COVID-19 test continues locally

The COVID-19 test will continue to be available at Okara’s First Baptist Church.

COVID-19 Mobile Clinical Trials Service, CovidTestFL.Org, offers free drive-through exams at Church, 2801SE Maricamp Road, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

For more information, please contact CovidTestFL.Org (866-826-8430).

CovidTestFL.Org provides a diagnostic PCR COVID-19 test that provides results within 3 days via text message or email with a link to the results on the web portal. Rapid test results are available for an additional fee.

Those wishing to test must enter the parking entrance of the church on SE 30th Ave. You will need to bring a valid photo ID to take the test. Minors under the age of 18 are only tested when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. People need to be prepared to stay in their car while waiting for the test.

In addition, tests can be conducted at private laboratories, clinics, pharmacies and walk-in clinics throughout Marion County.

For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health of Marion County (352-644-2590).

visit marion.floridahealth.gov, marionflcovid.org When twitter.com/flhealthmarion For the latest information on COVID-19 and vaccination.visit floridahealthcovid19.gov Use vaccine locators and test site tools to find a vaccination and test site near you.