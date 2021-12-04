Health
All Manchester Walk-in Vaccination Centers are open for booster shots this weekend
Immunization centers across Manchester will open this weekend-giving qualified people the opportunity to “grab a jab” without a reservation.
The NHS is currently offering booster shots to the most vulnerable people in addition to the first and second doses for people over the age of 12.
Currently, booster shots are available to NHS staff and people with underlying health, as well as those over the age of 40.
Current guidance states that booster jabs should be given 6 months after the second jab is given, but the gap between jabs is set to be reduced to just 3 months. increase.
The booster program will also be expanded to include all adults by the end of January.
Like the first vaccine program, the booster program will gradually lower the age group, but this time there is a five-year gap.
The first and second doses are also available to adults at many walk-in centers throughout the region.
The first dose is available to anyone over the age of 18, but the second dose can be given at least 8 weeks after the first dose.
The second vaccination will be the same vaccine as the first vaccination.
If you have recently tested positive for coronavirus, you should wait 28 days before being vaccinated.
All walk-in immunization centers that will open this weekend in Manchester are:
Bolton
Saturday, December 4th
Vaccination Bus Asda Barnden Park
Pfizer vaccines are available from 10am to 4pm. First and second doses, booster immunization, and third dose. 16 years and over.
Hawick RMI
Open from 9am to 2pm serving Pfizer and AstraZeneca. First and second doses, booster immunization, third dose, and 12-15 years.
Brightmet Health Center
Pfizer vaccines are available from 9am to 12pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. First and second doses, booster immunization, and third dose.
Marketplace Shopping Center
Pfizer vaccines are available from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. First and second doses, booster immunization, third dose, and 12-15 years.
December 5th (Sun)
Hawick RMI
Open from 10am to 3pm serving Pfizer and AstraZeneca. First and second doses, booster immunization, third dose, and 12-15 years.
Brightmet Health Center
It is open from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines. First and second doses, booster immunization, and third dose.
Bolton Wanderers Footons Pharmacy
Pfizer vaccines are available from 8:15 am to 1:45 pm. First and second doses, booster immunization, and 12-15 years.
Embed
Booster jabs are by appointment only.
Saturday, December 4th
Rams Bottom Civic Hall, Marketplace
Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first and second doses to adults.
December 5th (Sun)
Rams Bottom Civic Hall, Marketplace
Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first and second doses to adults.
Elizabeth Sun Suite, Berry Town Hall
Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first and second doses to adults.
Manchester
Saturday, December 4th
Etihad Vaccination Center
Open from 8am to 8pm, it offers first or second doses and boosters of Moderna and Pfizer.
Jine Center
Open from 9am to 11:30 am and from 2pm to 4:30 pm, it offers first, second and third doses of Pfizer and boosters.
Whalley Range Tennis and Cricket Club
Provides first and second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer and booster immunity.
December 5th (Sun)
Etihad Vaccination Center
Open from 8am to 8pm, it offers first or second doses and boosters of Moderna and Pfizer.
Whalley Range Tennis and Cricket Club
We provide first and second doses and boosters of Moderna and Pfizer.
Oldham
Anyone over 16 years old can use it.
Saturday, December 4th
Din Woody Center Royal Oldham Hospital
Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first, second and booster shots.
December 5th (Sun)
Din Woody Center Royal Oldham Hospital
Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first, second and booster shots.
European Islamic Center
Open from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, we offer first, second and booster shots.
Salford
Carry-on reservations are available for the first and second doses, depending on availability.
Saturday, December 4th
Little Fulton Health Center
Open from 1pm to 3pm.
Poplar Medical Center
It is open from 1 pm to 3 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines. All eligible ages 16 and up-16 and 17 years are offered a first dose only.
Mayo Building at Salford Royal Hospital
It is open from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines.
December 5th (Sun)
Aram Leisure Center
It is open from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm and offers Pfizer vaccine.
Silverdale medical practice
It is open from 1 pm to 3 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines. All eligible ages 16 and up-16 and 17 years are offered a first dose only.
Stockport
Saturday, December 4th
One stock port hub
It is open from 10 am to 3 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines. A first dose, a second dose, booster immunity, and a 12-15 year old jab are available.
Trafford
Booster jabs are by appointment only.
Saturday, December 4th
Lark Hill Center (Timperley Pharmacy)
Open from 9am to 5pm, it offers Pfizer and Moderna. First and second doses.
