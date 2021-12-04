All Manchester Walk-in Vaccination Centers are open for booster shots this weekend

Immunization centers across Manchester will open this weekend-giving qualified people the opportunity to “grab a jab” without a reservation.

The NHS is currently offering booster shots to the most vulnerable people in addition to the first and second doses for people over the age of 12.

Currently, booster shots are available to NHS staff and people with underlying health, as well as those over the age of 40.

Current guidance states that booster jabs should be given 6 months after the second jab is given, but the gap between jabs is set to be reduced to just 3 months. increase.

The booster program will also be expanded to include all adults by the end of January.

Like the first vaccine program, the booster program will gradually lower the age group, but this time there is a five-year gap.

The first and second doses are also available to adults at many walk-in centers throughout the region.

The first dose is available to anyone over the age of 18, but the second dose can be given at least 8 weeks after the first dose.

The second vaccination will be the same vaccine as the first vaccination.

If you have recently tested positive for coronavirus, you should wait 28 days before being vaccinated.

All walk-in immunization centers that will open this weekend in Manchester are:

Bolton

Saturday, December 4th

Vaccination Bus Asda Barnden Park

Pfizer vaccines are available from 10am to 4pm. First and second doses, booster immunization, and third dose. 16 years and over.

Hawick RMI

Open from 9am to 2pm serving Pfizer and AstraZeneca. First and second doses, booster immunization, third dose, and 12-15 years.

Brightmet Health Center

Pfizer vaccines are available from 9am to 12pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. First and second doses, booster immunization, and third dose.

Marketplace Shopping Center

Pfizer vaccines are available from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. First and second doses, booster immunization, third dose, and 12-15 years.

December 5th (Sun)

Hawick RMI

Open from 10am to 3pm serving Pfizer and AstraZeneca. First and second doses, booster immunization, third dose, and 12-15 years.

Brightmet Health Center

It is open from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines. First and second doses, booster immunization, and third dose.

Bolton Wanderers Footons Pharmacy

Pfizer vaccines are available from 8:15 am to 1:45 pm. First and second doses, booster immunization, and 12-15 years.

Embed

Booster jabs are by appointment only.

Saturday, December 4th

Rams Bottom Civic Hall, Marketplace

Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first and second doses to adults.

December 5th (Sun)

Rams Bottom Civic Hall, Marketplace

Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first and second doses to adults.

Elizabeth Sun Suite, Berry Town Hall

Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first and second doses to adults.

Manchester

Saturday, December 4th

Etihad Vaccination Center

Open from 8am to 8pm, it offers first or second doses and boosters of Moderna and Pfizer.

Jine Center

Open from 9am to 11:30 am and from 2pm to 4:30 pm, it offers first, second and third doses of Pfizer and boosters.

Whalley Range Tennis and Cricket Club

Provides first and second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer and booster immunity.

December 5th (Sun)

Etihad Vaccination Center

Open from 8am to 8pm, it offers first or second doses and boosters of Moderna and Pfizer.

Whalley Range Tennis and Cricket Club

We provide first and second doses and boosters of Moderna and Pfizer.

Oldham

Anyone over 16 years old can use it.

Saturday, December 4th

Din Woody Center Royal Oldham Hospital

Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first, second and booster shots.

December 5th (Sun)

Din Woody Center Royal Oldham Hospital

Open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, we offer first, second and booster shots.

European Islamic Center

Open from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, we offer first, second and booster shots.

Salford

Carry-on reservations are available for the first and second doses, depending on availability.

Saturday, December 4th

Little Fulton Health Center

Open from 1pm to 3pm.

Poplar Medical Center

It is open from 1 pm to 3 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines. All eligible ages 16 and up-16 and 17 years are offered a first dose only.

Mayo Building at Salford Royal Hospital

It is open from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines.

December 5th (Sun)

Aram Leisure Center

It is open from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm and offers Pfizer vaccine.

Silverdale medical practice

It is open from 1 pm to 3 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines. All eligible ages 16 and up-16 and 17 years are offered a first dose only.

Stockport

Saturday, December 4th

One stock port hub

It is open from 10 am to 3 pm and offers Pfizer vaccines. A first dose, a second dose, booster immunity, and a 12-15 year old jab are available.

Trafford

Booster jabs are by appointment only.

Saturday, December 4th

Lark Hill Center (Timperley Pharmacy)

Open from 9am to 5pm, it offers Pfizer and Moderna. First and second doses.

