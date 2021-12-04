Health
The COVID trend is promising in Oregon, but the effects of Omicron have not yet been seen.
One of the first federal family mobilization vaccination clinics will be established in late December in Washington State, just south of Seattle.
Portland, Oregon — President Joe Biden has promised to set up hundreds of family mobilization vaccination clinics nationwide to fight. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) This winter. This announcement was made because the effects of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the United States have not yet been identified.
The first of those clinics is in Washington Federal Way Performing Arts Center Just south of Seattle. The clinic is scheduled to open on December 20th and will run for about 30 days. Governor Jay Inslee is pleased with the news.
“This continues to be added to our efforts to vaccinate where people are. We know there is considerable demand,” Inslee said.
President Biden said the clinic would replace the originally established mass vaccination clinic. They will allow everyone, from children to the elderly, to get vaccines and booster shots.
Omicron mutants and vaccines
NS New York Times South African scientists report that they believe that the Omicron variant spreads much faster than the original virus, twice as fast as the Delta variant. It is important to note that the study has not been peer-reviewed.
Regarding vaccines, New England Journal of Medicine We studied 400,000 veterans who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Studies show that the Moderna vaccine is slightly better and both vaccines are very effective.
Oregon Health & Science University COVID Forecast
NS Latest forecast From Oregon Health & Science University, we hold a promising forecast for the state. The number of hospitalized patients is projected to continue to decline until December, January, and February, but it is unclear whether the Omicron variant will overturn the prediction.
Researchers believe that only about 18% of people in Oregon are still susceptible to the virus. Everyone else is vaccinated, already infected, or both.
Regional forecasts show that cases are occurring everywhere in Oregon.
OHSU’s mortality projections show that weekly deaths are declining, even though people are still dying daily with COVID-19.
