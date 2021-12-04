Covid surge after Thanksgiving began in Onondaga County





Syracuse, NY-Newly Confirmed Numbers COVID-19 Cases in Onondaga County surged in the past few days, a week after family and friends gathered for Thanksgiving dinner. County official Ryan McMahon said the county reported a new case of 404 today. This is the highest total since the 1st of mid-October. According to McMahon, the county confirmed 337 cases on Wednesday and 348 cases on Thursday. “We are in the midst of a surge in Thanksgiving,” McMahon said at a press conference today. “Tomorrow will certainly have another high case day, and the next day will probably have another high case day, but we still don’t know what will happen next week.” The number of cases per day so far this month is higher than on the same day in 2020. However, the number of Covid-19 patients in local hospitals today is less than a year ago. Today, there are 133 people hospitalized for Covid-19. It was 177 a year ago. Fewer people die from Covid-19 this month than last December. Five people have died in the last three days. Thirteen people died in the first three days of December 2020. Elderly people are at increased risk of hospitalization and death, and according to McMahon, recent cases are primarily people under the age of 60. “If there’s positive news from 404 incidents, 90% of the incidents are between 0 and 59 years old, which means that the most vulnerable demographics aren’t bearing the brunt of this,” McMahon said. Mr. says. Experts are divided on whether the pandemic will be hit as hard as last year when 366 Onondaga County residents died in Covid in December and January. On the plus side, more than 84% of adults are currently vaccinated, and recent approval of vaccines for children may help delay the spread of the coronavirus. Booster shots for adults can also keep more people away from the hospital. However, the number of cases for this fall was also much higher than last year, largely due to the predominance of highly infectious delta variants.And the latest wild card is New Omicron variant, This may be even more communicative than Delta. McMahon said he would consider imposing restrictions such as mask requirements and testing of large indoor rallies if the incident lasts for another week at this level. He said the county would not return to the strict limits of 2020. “There is no blockage,” he said. “There are no business restrictions that could undermine economic recovery.” Details of coronavirus When winter begins, CNY hospitals and ICUs are almost full: “It can be pretty bad.” Influenza “warning” spikes and an increase in Covid-19 cases in CNY worries experts as holidays approach NY National Guard dispatches medical personnel to help Syracuse’s nursing home with less staff

