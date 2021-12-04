Health
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is slightly more effective than Pfizer
- The first direct comparison between the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine was revealed.
- Although Moderna is slightly better than Pfizer, both vaccines have proven to be very effective in preventing particularly severe illness, hospitalization and death.
- Experts say that getting the vaccine that is most accessible to you is the best approach.
- Researchers are currently studying how effective these vaccines are against Omicron variants, but most experts are convinced that the vaccines will continue to provide meaningful levels of protection. ..
- The one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was not included in this study.
Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine, many have wondered if one vaccine is better than the other.
Well, the first Direct comparison of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and Moderna vaccine It has been released.
Researchers from the Veterans Affairs Bureau, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have collaborated to provide approximately 220,000 veterans who have been vaccinated twice with the Moderna vaccine and approximately 220,000 veterans who have been vaccinated twice. Analyzed electronic health records. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“Early randomized trials have shown that both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine are very effective in preventing symptomatic disease, and to detect subtle differences in their effectiveness. Also knew that very large samples would need to be compared directly, which is much larger than what is actually done in randomized trials. ” Dr. Barbra A. DickermanThe first author of the study told Healthline.
Vaccine efficacy was measured based on:
- Documented or asymptomatic infection
- Symptomatic infections
- hospitalization
- ICU entry
- death
The results show that both vaccines are very effective.
However, Moderna showed a slight advantage in increasing the level of protection, including a 21% lower risk of documented infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization.
“It looks like a big number, but look at the two numbers they’re comparing. At first it’s so small that it seems like the difference between 94% and 92%.” Dr. William SchaffnerA professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville told Healthline.
The percentages are based on a documented (asymptomatic) estimated risk of infection of 4.52 events per 1,000 people in the Moderna vaccine group and 5.75 events per 1,000 people in the Pfizer-BioNTech group.
This recorded more than 1.23 infections per 1,000 people in the Pfizer-BioNTech Group.
“You stand a little behind and can’t see the difference. It’s like two baseball players hitting a home run, but one home run is a bit higher than the other,” Schaffner said. Told. “It’s great to have two good vaccines.”
He said the vaccines are so similar that it wouldn’t be surprising if another direct comparison in another population “turned this upside down because the difference is actually very small.”
The difference between the two vaccines remained consistently small with respect to the severity of the disease.
- For hospitalization, the Pfizer-BioNTech Group had an excess of 0.55 per 1,000 people.
- In ICU cases, the difference was reduced to an excess of 0.10 per 1,000 people.
- For deaths, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinated people had 0.02 excessive events for every 1,000 people.
“Obviously, given the more serious consequences, the difference between vaccines is even smaller. That’s why I argue that vaccination is more important than worrying about which vaccine you’re vaccinated with. increase.” Dr. Mark Fearstein, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success Internal Medicine Specialist told Healthline.
Both vaccines use mRNA technology, but they are not the same. For this reason, Firestein said it is not surprising that the many-component immune system may not respond in exactly the same way as the two vaccines.
“In fact, the real surprise here is that the vaccines are very similar. The observed differences weren’t that big,” he said.
If not yet vaccinated, Dickerman said he would get the most convenient and accessible one.
“Given the high efficacy of both vaccines, one is highly recommended for individuals who can choose between the two vaccines,” she said.
Dickerman pointed out that the study was not designed to compare how well the vaccine works after additional booster immunization, but Schaffner said he would again take the most accessible shots.
October 2020, FDA
“You don’t have to hunt around town to find Moderna. If Pfizer is convenient, get it. And vice versa. The difference between the two is so small that it has clinical significance. I don’t think there are many, “says Schaffner. “I hope either my patient or my family can get one of these vaccines.”
This direct study shows that both vaccines are effective, so he points out that other studies have demonstrated that both vaccines have similar side effects.
“In the infectious disease community, we are all very pleased that these two vaccines have comparable side effects,” Schaffner said.
The emergence of Omicron variants raises questions about whether current vaccines continue to provide protection, but Schaffner said the focus should continue to be on vaccination and booster immunization.
“I’ve reminded people over the past few days that there are Deltas in every city and town in the United States. Deltas are spreading in your neighborhood today — infecting people, getting sick, and going to hospitals. Send, I’m afraid to cause people’s death — so the problem in front of us is Delta, and both of these vaccines provide very good protection against Delta. ” Said Schaffner.
If the vaccine’s protection against Omicron turns out to be somewhat eroded, Schaffner said the vaccine is likely to provide partial protection.
“And partial protection is always better than no protection. There are many reasons to get vaccinated today,” he said.
He believes that if all unvaccinated and all prospective boosters are now vaccinated, “US COVID will fall like a stone in two weeks.”
Firestein agreed that takeaway lessons would obviously be boosted after being vaccinated.
But for Omicron, he pointed out that scientists would continue to study:
- Is it more contagious than the Delta and other variants that have already appeared?
- Is it more or less serious than other varieties?
- Does the vaccine we already have provide protection against this variant somewhere close to the efficacy it provided against Delta or previous variants?
“If anything, this study does not guarantee, but suggests that both are likely to provide the same degree of protection,” Fearstein said.
Dickerman and the team did not comment on why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not part of their study, but Schaffner could say that the possible reason was that it was not given much in the veterans system. I said there is.
“Other studies have already shown that J & J, which started as a one-time vaccine, is clearly one and not completely done. This retrospective study required two doses. So we know that J & J doesn’t work near any of these vaccines, “Schaffner said.
..
