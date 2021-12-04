Mizura Art wrapped in a sheet to shed light on the impact of HIV / AIDS on the LGBTQ community | Local News





Art installations in downtown Missoura and some galleries have been virtually out of sight this week to show that the AIDS epidemic is having a disproportionate impact on the LGBTQ community. Demonstrations that are part of the international DayWith (out) Art will cover the work of art and replace it with information about the HIV and AIDS epidemics. About 1.2 million people in the United States are infected with HIV, and nearly 13% of them are not infected with HIV. US Department of Health and Human Services.. “Historically, (the AIDS epidemic) has affected more disproportionately than any other community. The LGBTQ + community, and within that community, whether the artist is a theater person, a painter or a writer. , Affected by disproportionateness, “said executive Andy Nelson.Director Western Montana LGBTQ + Community Center.. “In the last 40 years, many queer artists have died because of AIDS, and many artists have died here in Misura. Many people have lost their loved ones because of AIDS,” he continued. People are also reading … The idea of ​​returning the demo to Misura came from Devin Carpenter, who approached Nelson about collaborating with the Center. Carpenter first learned about art-free days while attending graduate school at Pennsylvania State University, and the iconic lion’s feet outside a cloth-covered library commemorating World AIDS Day about five years ago. I noticed. “The reason things were hidden was to recognize all the art they could never create because they died when they were young. I was really impressed,” Carpenter said. After contacting Nelson, the pair contacted the Downtown Association to have the Mizura Public Arts Commission roll the ball. The Missoura Public Arts Commission has finally approved which downtown installations can be covered. In downtown Missoura, “Cattin’Around,” “Crossings,” and “Returnings” were all covered with black cloth and secured with red ribbons, but other local art groups agreed to join. bottom. Montana Museum, Missoula Museum, Missoula Children’s Theater, University of Montana The installation selected to “remove” from the view for demonstration purposes. Mayor John Engen read aloud at the city council on Monday declaration Drafted by Carpenter on December 1st in Missoura, the same date as World AIDS Day, to officially commemorate the day without art. “The City of Missoura’s Public Art Commission is art-free by covering several public art pieces throughout the city with black sheets and red ribbons to bring attention and action to the ongoing global health crisis. I will participate in Visual AIDS again in a day. “Engen read from the declaration. Carpenter didn’t expect it to be like this, he said. “I didn’t expect the mayor to be involved in the proclamation,” Carpenter said. “It was very surprising and very exciting.” Proclamation. I never thought I would do that. “ The work of art was covered from Monday to Friday. There was also a short documentary titled “Enduring Care”. Visual teaching materials, An arts organization that raises awareness of HIV and AIDS, aired at UM’s University Center. This movie introduced the experience of lifelong survivors of HIV and AIDS. The center was scheduled to host the first Friday event of archived images related to the HIV and AIDS epidemics, along with Missura’s art-free day. Both Carpenter and Nelson said Mizula was perfect for days without art. “Misura is a very artistic community and we love artists. It was a great place to hold this,” Nelson said. “Misura is a very comprehensive place.” Human Rights Campaign Annual evaluation He named Missoula the leader in Montana by analyzing non-discriminatory laws, services, programs, law enforcement agencies, and other factors in how municipalities across the United States support LGBTQ residents. In 2021, the organization evaluated 506 cities across the country, including eight in Montana. Boseman was the second highest The rating scored 80 points, followed by Whitefish and Helena tying 58 points. Nelson and Carpenter said the reception for the demonstration was quite positive and will be held next year. “I think it’s caused a lot of thought to see something hidden every day, which you don’t really notice, but you realize it’s different,” Carpenter says. I did. He said recognizing the effects of the HIV and AIDS epidemics while the COVID pandemic continues to affect the planet is a very compelling point of view. “We don’t have a cure for HIV and AIDS yet, and a vaccine for COVID was created in about a year. There are a lot of weird dichotomy between the two,” Carpenter said. “I want to learn what happened to HIV and AIDS in the 80’s and 90’s and not make the same mistakes in the current situation.” You need to log in to react.

