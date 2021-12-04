COVID-19, Michigan Hospital Near Other Patient Limits

Michigan hospitals are approaching the limits of patients fighting COVID-19 and other illnesses during the state’s fourth coronavirus surge. Some healthcare systems say they have crossed the pandemic peak even before the COVID-19 vaccine became available.

Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, President of Spectrum Health West Michigan, said: “We wish we could say we were on the way down.”

Rather, the trend suggests that things can get worse before things get better, he said.

“This really contributes to infections, future hospitalizations, and unfortunately future deaths,” said Elmouchi, as 23% to 25% of coronavirus tests return positive in the spectrum. rice field.

On Friday, 4,360 Michigans were hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus. State data.. This is about twice as many as those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 when there were 2,183 people just a month ago.

The number of new daily cases on Friday also increased, averaging 9,222 cases per day over the past two days. Reported status..

Leaders of three hospital systems in western Michigan and two hospitals in Metro Detroit said Friday, the majority of patients admitted with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and the most ill patients needed intensive care and ventilators. Said that.

“We are dealing with a really serious situation,” said David Craze, Co-Chief Operating Officer of Beaumont Health and President of Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and Farmington Hills.

The situation escalated in late November, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged the federal government to send an emergency medical strike team to assist the state hospitals.

Beaumont Dearborn and two other hospitals in the state (Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw) are federally assisted in managing the crisis.

A team of about 20 doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists support the tense workforce at each facility and take care of important patients.

Five additional facilities in Michigan have requirements validated by a federal evaluation team. That is, if the federal government deploys additional teams, they will be considered, said Lin Satfin, a spokeswoman for the State Health Department. They are: Muskegon’s merciful health. Manson Healthcare in Traverse City; Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing; Beaumont Hospital in Troy.

However, it is unclear how quickly federal aid, if any, can reach these hospitals.

A 23-member U.S. Army medical team began working in a 30-day intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn on Friday. It is supported by 14 emergency nurses, 4 doctors, 2 respiratory therapists, and 3 command and control.

According to Craze, Beaumont Health has approximately 620 COVID-19 patients in eight hospitals. About 110 people are located in Dearborn, and the number of cases has increased by about 200% since September 30th.

In western Michigan, Elmouchi said the number of COVID-19 inpatients on Friday’s spectrum was “very high, 455.” It was almost the record set two days ago. He said there were 126 adult ICU patients and 1 pediatric ICU patient.

“This is over capacity, and as we’ve talked about for weeks, those numbers continue to grow,” he said.

Dr. Peter Hearn, President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Michigan Healthwest, reached the highest COVID-19 inpatient census at 80 at the end of last week, in his 60s and mid-70s for about three weeks. He said he was hovering between. .. He said more than 70 procedures were canceled or delayed in the last two weeks due to staffing and bed availability.

Dr. Matt Biersack, President of Mercy Health St. Mary’s, said the intensive care unit is fully occupied and 10 additional ventilators will arrive on Friday to support the demands of critically ill patients. I did.

Mercy Health St. Mary’s has opened an additional nursing unit to handle patient swelling, visitor restrictions, and cancellation or postponement of surgery such as joint replacement and back surgery.

Elmouchi said patients could be placed in areas such as pre-anesthesia and post-anesthesia units, and operating rooms could be used if needed.

There are 420 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Henry Ford Health System, and an additional 30 virus patients are awaiting hospitalization from the emergency department. Increased by more than 20% from 22 November, Vice President Dr. Adnan Munkarah and Chief Clinical Officer said Friday.

A year ago, he said there were 499 COVID-19 patients in the healthcare system.

“Therefore, despite the vaccines currently available, we are very close to the numbers a year ago,” says Munkarah. “Unfortunately, from a vaccination perspective, we’re not at the speed the community wants to see. What we have is that we have a solution that can help us.”

Munkarah said the majority of vaccinated patients have at least one underlying health condition that is at risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 or is elderly. ..

“Only 1% of our vaccinated people are hospitalized without any specific medical comorbidity …. Vaccinated people are fairly protected,” he said. ..

About 55% of the state’s total population Completely vaccinated, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Michigan, more than 1.6 million additional doses or doses have been reported by the State Health Department.

Michigan is one of the worst states in the country in terms of COVID, with 19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. According to CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker..

Bob Linney, COO of Henry Ford Health and president of the healthcare business, said the healthcare system is “very close” to the need to seek federal support. He says it is recruiting workers, has many nurses and other alliance medical professionals in orientation and training classes, and some nurses from less acute to acute situations. Said it was relocated to.

“If these numbers continue to rise by 10% or 20% every few weeks as we see, we are looking for alternative help very quickly,” he said.

Riney said the existing and significant increase in cases of COVID-19 has led to two hospitals changing the policy of visitors, limiting the number of loved ones who can visit patients. The health system had already had to postpone some selective treatment.

If an additional 100 people come to Henry Ford for COVID-19 care, Linny said the five-hospital healthcare system should further reduce their selective treatment.

He said the nurse manager in the ICU unit at Henry Ford McCorm Hospital was full of highly ill unvaccinated patients.

“It’s painful to tell the staff. Keep giving up on vacation. Keep working for six shifts. Keep stressing beyond your imagination,” she said. One day. We are in the middle of this battle. ” He said McCorm Hospital had the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the medical system among 135 patients.

“We can get over this, but we need help,” he said.

