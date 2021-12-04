Old Bridge and PDFNJ work together to fight the opioid crisis





Old Bridge-Mayor Owen Henry and the Old Bridge Municipal Alliance, government, police and school officials work with local businesses and the Drug-Free New Jersey Partnership (PDFNJ) to tackle the opioid crisis through town-wide education and awareness. is. .. According to the statement, the collaboration began on December 1 with the announcement of a sign featuring a message about the risks of prescription opioids and the need to consider non-opioid alternatives. The sign, managed by John Antal of the New Jersey Outfront Media, says: It’s time to consider opioid alternatives. ” The sign is on the busy National Highway 9 and can be seen by drivers every day. The sign is only the first step in a township effort to educate the community and save lives from the opioid crisis. Local businesses are working to put posters on store windows to spread the message and raise public awareness. “The New Jersey opioid epidemic continues to plague the state, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the problem, so it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of the dangers of prescription opioids.” Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ, said. “We are grateful for the support from the Old Bridge City Alliance and the Old Bridge Township that helped bring these messages to the community.” In a recent state-wide poll by Fairleigh Dickinson University polls, with the support of PDFNJ, most 71% of New Jersey prescribing opioids over the past two years have doctors discuss potential drug risks. I remember that. Since New Jersey is one of three states that did not have a record number of overdose this year, these conversations were successful as part of a state-wide plan to reduce the risk of addiction. There seems to be. According to a statement, two in five adults in New Jersey, 38%, said they or their families had been prescribed opioids in the last two years. “I am very proud of our community working together to create these important outreach programs to bring awareness of the opioid crisis and promote various campaigns and partnerships. The opioid crisis is a major health problem with catastrophic consequences. The more we raise awareness, the greater the hope that future overdose will result in fewer deaths. “ Old Bridge News:Route 516 SuperFresh grocery store coming to the shopping center In 2020, more than 3,000 people in New Jersey died from drug overdose, most of which were associated with some form of opioid. From January to September 2021, 11,002 naloxone doses were given to reverse opioid overdose, and 2,419 suspected deaths from overdose. Preliminary data show that New Jersey has died from overdose of more than 3,200 people at a pace by the end of 2021, the highest number since the state began tracking in 2012. “The efforts and cooperation of the Old Bridge municipal, police, business and school teams to raise awareness of this important issue are commendable. Other towns in New Jersey do this for all good work. I hope it can be used as an example. It was done to educate the community about the dangers of opioids, “Valente said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mycentraljersey.com/story/news/local/middlesex-county/2021/12/04/old-bridge-and-pdfnj-team-up-combat-opioid-crisis/8842082002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos