Variant Hunter: Inside South Africa’s Efforts to Stop Dangerous Mutations
Ntuzuma, South Africa — A few months ago, Sizakele Mathe, a community health worker in this vast hillside town on the edge of the city of Durban, was notified by the clinic that her neighbors had stopped taking the drug. rice field. It was a warning sign that she was likely to have stopped taking antiretroviral tablets to control HIV infection.
It was a threat to her own health — and in the days of Covid-19, it could have pose a risk to everyone else. The clinic sent Mace to climb the hill and follow a narrow road to get the woman back to medicine.
Mace is relentless and at the same time cheerful and is part of a national door-to-door sales campaign. Blocking the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, such as the Omicron strain identified here and shaken the world last week, is half of South Africa’s sophisticated efforts.
The other half will take place in a state-of-the-art laboratory 25 miles away. At Durban’s KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, scientists sequence the genomes of thousands of coronavirus samples each week. As is known, the KRISP Lab has used the expertise developed here during decades of fighting HIV in the region to identify virus studies that have identified both beta and omicron variants. Is part of the national network of people.
This combination of high tech and grassroots represents one of the forefront of the world’s battle against the evolving coronavirus. On Friday, South Africa’s research network is waiting for new information worried that new variants will appear to spread twice as fast as Delta, which was considered the most contagious version of the virus. I reported.
KRISP researchers are world leaders in viral phylogeny, the study of evolutionary relationships between viruses. It tracks mutations in the coronavirus, identifies hotspots of infection, and provides important data on who is infected with whom. This is inferred by tracking virus mutations throughout the sample and helps control spread.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have been scrutinizing how the virus changes in South Africa. In particular, 8 million people in the country (13% of the population) living with HIV are worried.
When HIV-infected people are prescribed effective antiretroviral drugs and take them consistently, their bodies almost completely suppress the virus. However, if a person infected with HIV is undiagnosed, untreated, or consistently not taking or taking medication daily, HIV weakens the immune system. And if they catch the coronavirus, it can take weeks or months for the new virus to be removed from their bodies.
When a coronavirus lives that long in their system, it has the opportunity to mutate, mutate, and mutate again. And if they infect the mutated virus, new variants are in circulation.
“There is reason to believe that some of the mutations emerging in South Africa may be directly related to HIV,” said Tulio de Oliveira, Principal Investigator of the National Genetic Monitoring Network. ..
During the first few days of the pandemic, South African health officials were encouraged by the surge in mortality rates for HIV-infected people. The place where KRISP is housed. “But none of that worked.” The main reason is that HIV is the most common among young people, while the coronavirus is the hardest hit for older people.
HIV infection is about 1.7 times more likely to kill a person from Covid. This is an increased risk, but less than the risk of diabetics who are 30 times more likely to die. “After realizing that this was the situation, I began to understand that the real problem with HIV in the midst of Covid is the prospect that people with severe immunodeficiency will lead to new variants.” Said Dr. Abdul Karim.
Researchers at KRISP have shown that this has happened at least twice. Last year, they tracked virus samples to a 36-year-old woman with HIV who was using an ineffective treatment regimen and was unable to help her find a drug she could tolerate. She took 216 days to get rid of the coronavirus from her system. At that time, in her body, the virus acquired 32 different mutations.
In November, Dr. de Oliveira and his team tracked dozens of mutant coronavirus samples in another part of the country, the Western Cape. The coronavirus remained in her body for months, causing dozens of mutations. When these women were prescribed effective medications and were counseled on how to take them properly, they quickly cleared the virus.
“We don’t have many people like her,” said Dr. Abdul Karim about a woman who took 216 days to get rid of the coronavirus from her system. “But it doesn’t need a lot of people, it only needs one or two.” And, as Omicron does, a single variant can rattle the world.
The origin of this variety is still unknown. It is not only people who are infected with HIV that the system can give the possibility of inadvertent mutation of the coronavirus. It can occur in anyone who is immunosuppressed, such as a transplant patient or someone receiving cancer treatment.
By the time the KRISP team identified the second case of an HIV-infected person producing a coronavirus variant, there were more than 12 reports of the same phenomenon in the medical literature in other parts of the world.
The virus also mutates in people with a healthy immune system. The difference from people with HIV and other immunosuppressed states is that the virus stays in the system longer, so the natural selection process has more time to support mutations that evade immunity. The typical replication period for a healthy person is only a few weeks, not months. Less replication means less chance of new mutations.
With so many people living with HIV in South Africa, this new pandemic has hit hard here and disrupted lives in many ways, so the task of trying to stop the variants is especially urgent.
There, the efforts of community health workers such as Mace will gather. On a normal weekday, she walks a dirt path past a leaking standpipe and a front-step hair salon, armed with an ancient cell phone and a spiritual roster of those who have emerged. People who are sick recently at the clinic and need to visit. Mace, who has been treated for HIV for 13 years, will be paid $ 150 a month.
Silendile Mdunge, a mother of three 36-year-olds, stopped taking antiretroviral drugs during Covid’s brutal third wave that struck South Africa from May to July. Due to the relocation of many health care workers, her medicine was no longer delivered to pick-up points in nearby areas. Instead, she was supposed to collect medicine at a central clinic about nine miles away. However, she was afraid to get infected with this new virus in a shared taxi or to stand in the huge clinic she heard.
She hadn’t taken any medicine for four months before Mathe appeared in a small house made of scrap wood that Mdunge shared with her family of seven.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know
“She told me that those who neglected treatment are no longer alive, she told me I had to think of my children, she said I could die “I said,” said Mdunge, leaning against a rough door frame in the warm, light rain. They were, in abstract terms, what she already knew.
However, Mace’s permanent presence made it difficult to ignore the warning. Shrugging and rolling his eyes, Mdunge suggested resuming treatment to end the most annoying thing.
Mace was smiling at the story of this method. “If you didn’t love people, you wouldn’t have done this job,” she said.
Of the 8 million South Africans infected with HIV, 5.2 million are being treated, but only two-thirds of that group have successfully controlled the virus with drugs. The problem extends beyond the South African border. Twenty-five million people live with the virus throughout sub-Saharan Africa, of which 17 million have been treated to suppress the virus.
The KRISP Lab is sequencing coronavirus samples from across Africa to fill gaps in countries that do not have their own capabilities. South Africa’s surveillance network and genomic sequencing are so comprehensive that South African researchers may be the first to detect even cases that do not occur in South Africa.
Great fear is a variant with “antigenic escape”. That is, the ability to evade the Covid vaccine, or an immune response evoked by a previous infection. As more and more people in South Africa are vaccinated against Covid, mutants can be brewed in the body of the vaccinated person.
“There are situations that can create really nasty variants,” said Dr. Abdulkalim, who helped lead South Africa’s Covid response. Previous variants emerged when few people were vaccinated, but South Africa now provides vaccinations to more than one-third of its citizens. If people who have been vaccinated against HIV do not have or are taking antiretroviral drugs, the virus may mutate and have the opportunity to evade the vaccine.
“Currently, many of these HIV patients are vaccinated and have an immune response. Therefore, if they generate new variants, the variants need to escape their immune response. There will be, “said Dr. Abdul Karim.
Dr. De Oliveira said he is less worried about vaccine-resistant mutants emerging in South Africa than, for example, untreated HIV, lower vaccination rates, and a weaker surveillance network than South Africa’s US pocket. rice field.
“We could find it first,” he said with a terrible laugh.
The difference from the risk of viral mutations in people with uncontrolled HIV is that while transplants and cancer patients have no choice, it is a problem that can be resolved quickly and affects everyone infected with HIV. He pointed out that it was a matter of treatment.
Above all, the answer to ending the subspecies threat is to control the coronavirus infection. “Vaccination, vaccination, vaccination of the African population,” he said. “My concern is vaccine nationalism or vaccine storage.” He added that HIV-infected persons should prioritize vaccine boosters to maximize the effectiveness of the immune response.
So far, South Africa’s efforts to address and remain transparent about the problem of malformations have come at a high price in the form of flight bans and global isolation.
“As a scientist, especially at the forefront, we are discussing solving HIV problems,” Dr. de Oliveira meditated in his lab last week. “If we are very loud, we also run the risk of great discrimination and border closures and economic measures, but if you are not very vocal, we are not. We will have the necessary death. “
