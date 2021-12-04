Variant Hunter: Inside South Africa’s Efforts to Stop Dangerous Mutations

Ntuzuma, South Africa — A few months ago, Sizakele Mathe, a community health worker in this vast hillside town on the edge of the city of Durban, was notified by the clinic that her neighbors had stopped taking the drug. rice field. It was a warning sign that she was likely to have stopped taking antiretroviral tablets to control HIV infection.

It was a threat to her own health — and in the days of Covid-19, it could have pose a risk to everyone else. The clinic sent Mace to climb the hill and follow a narrow road to get the woman back to medicine.

Mace is relentless and at the same time cheerful and is part of a national door-to-door sales campaign. Blocking the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, such as the Omicron strain identified here and shaken the world last week, is half of South Africa’s sophisticated efforts.

The other half will take place in a state-of-the-art laboratory 25 miles away. At Durban’s KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, scientists sequence the genomes of thousands of coronavirus samples each week. As is known, the KRISP Lab has used the expertise developed here during decades of fighting HIV in the region to identify virus studies that have identified both beta and omicron variants. Is part of the national network of people.